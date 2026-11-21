Nation.Cymru staff

Work is getting under way on a new community health hub that will bring GP surgeries, dental care and outpatient clinics under one roof.

The Wellbeing Hub @ Ely will be built alongside the existing Ely and Caerau Hub in west Cardiff and will serve people in Ely, Caerau, Canton and Riverside.

The multi-storey building will also house midwifery and health visiting services, alongside clinics offering podiatry, wound care and speech and language therapy.

The existing hub will be refurbished as part of the project. Across the two buildings there will be a new café, a library area, community rooms and space for advice and support services.

Plans for the surrounding grounds include new footpaths, green spaces and an upgraded play area, which is due to open in mid-2027.

Cardiff and Vale University Health Board is delivering the project with Cardiff Council and third sector organisations. The Welsh Government is funding the work through its Integration and Rebalancing Capital Fund, with the money allocated through the Cardiff and Vale of Glamorgan Regional Partnership Board.

Chris Bown, interim chief executive of Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, said: “Starting work on-site at the new Wellbeing Hub @ Ely represents a significant investment into the long-term health and wellbeing of communities in west Cardiff.

“This hub will enable local people of all ages to be able to access healthcare advice, treatment and support where they need it, closer to home, within their own community.”

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for housing and communities, Cllr Lee Bridgeman, said the project showed what the council, health board, third sector organisations and residents could achieve by working together.

Contractor Kier will begin preparatory work on the site this week ahead of construction.