Work begins on new Welsh-medium primary school

Work has begun on the brand new, state of the art Welsh-medium primary school, with spades entering the ground this week.

The new development will replace Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Rhosafan in Port Talbot and the Tir Morfa training centre, which will be demolished once the new facilities are completed.

The project will deliver a modern and environmentally sustainable learning environment for up to 511 pupils, including nursery and childcare provision, an Additional Learning Needs (ALN) Unit, and part-day places for a Welsh Immersion Unit (WIU).

The development will feature a part single storey and part two storey school building, complete with a sports pitch, multi-use games area (MUGA), play areas, highway and access improvements, extensive landscaping, and associated works. The new school will offer high quality teaching and learning spaces, alongside a marked improvement to facilities including modern sports fields and playgrounds.

The Tir Morfa training centre, which provides adult education services, will also be incorporated into the landmark new development.

This ambitious project is part of the Welsh Government’s Sustainable Schools Challenge Programme, which supports the creation of schools that are environmentally sustainable and involve local communities, including pupils, in the design, delivery and management of the school.

High quality education

The development is one of only three projects selected across Wales to serve as a blueprint for future school design and delivery.

It also forms a key part of Neath Port Talbot Council’s Strategic Schools Improvement Programme (SSIP), which aims to ensure all pupils have access to high quality education in modern, fit for purpose facilities.

Cllr Nia Jenkins, Neath Port Talbot Council’s Cabinet Member for Education Early Years, said: “We are delighted that the work on the new school has begun and cannot wait to see the finished development.

“It marks a major milestone in the Council’s Strategic Schools Improvement Programme, which is focused on ensuring all pupils have access to high-quality education in modern, fit for purpose facilities.

“The development will also incorporate adult education provision and has been designed with sustainability at its core. Our aim is to create a learning environment that supports both current and future generations.

“Importantly, this new school also supports our Welsh in Education Strategic Plan, which sets out how we will support and further develop Welsh-medium education across the county borough. The inclusion of a Welsh Immersion Unit is a key part of this. Neath Port Talbot Council is committed to giving latecomers to the Welsh language a chance to develop their skills and access Welsh-medium education.”

Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle said:”I’m delighted to see work beginning on this exciting new development for learners and families in Port Talbot. This investment through our Sustainable Schools Challenge Programme will deliver modern, environmentally sustainable facilities and reflects our commitment to Welsh medium education. Thank you to everyone working to make this possible.”