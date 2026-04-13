Work begins on new Wylfa nuclear project

Work has begun on plans for a new nuclear power development on Anglesey that is expected to create thousands of jobs and boost the UK’s energy capacity.

Great British Energy – Nuclear has signed a contract with Rolls-Royce SMR to begin design work on small modular reactors (SMRs) at the Wylfa site.

The project is expected to support around 8,000 jobs across the UK, including up to 3,000 roles locally during peak construction, according to industry estimates.

SMRs are a new generation of nuclear power stations built using factory-produced components that are assembled on-site, a process designed to reduce costs and speed up delivery.

The Wylfa scheme is expected to involve three reactors, which together could generate enough electricity to power the equivalent of around three million homes for more than 60 years.

The agreement marks the next stage in the redevelopment of the former nuclear site, which stopped generating electricity in 2015 after more than four decades of operation.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “This is a historic step for clean power, industrial growth and skilled jobs in Wales. It marks the beginning of a significant and exciting new phase for the project and the people of Ynys Môn.

“It allows work to begin on a project that will create thousands of jobs and attract significant investment locally and across Britain, while helping to secure the UK’s long-term supply of reliable, low-carbon power.”

The UK government has backed the development as part of its wider push to strengthen energy security and expand low-carbon generation.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said investment in SMR technology would help “build a new generation of homegrown nuclear power” while supporting economic growth.

The Wylfa site has long been considered a prime location for new nuclear development due to its existing infrastructure and history.

Previous plans by Japanese firm Hitachi to build a large-scale plant at the site were abandoned in 2020 after funding could not be secured.

The current project remains subject to further regulatory approvals and a final investment decision, expected later this decade. If approved, the reactors are expected to become operational in the 2030s.

National Wealth Fund

The financing announced on Monday marks the National Wealth Fund’s second financing in nuclear following its lending to the Sizewell C nuclear power plant project that it announced last summer.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “At a time of global instability, this is a major milestone for Britain’s energy security.

“We are backing a British company to deliver our first small modular reactors – creating a generation of good jobs, driving growth and providing clean, homegrown power for decades to come.

“Our clean energy mission is the only route to getting off the rollercoaster of fossil fuels and take back control of our energy independence.”

Ynys Môn MP Llinos Medi said: “This is very welcome news, especially after years of uncertainty and a series of disappointments for the people of Ynys Môn.

“With the promise of 3,000 jobs for local people this is set to be a significant investment in the island’s economy and could provide further opportunities long-term investment in our communities. Supporting local supply chains to be involved in the work will be essential to maximise the economic and social benefits of the development, and I will work to make sure this project delivers for Ynys Môn at every stage.

“This progress is the result of years of partnership across Ynys Môn. I am proud to have played my part in pushing this forward during my time as the Council Leader and more recently as the MP, consistently raising it in Westminster to ensure that Ynys Môn and Wylfa were not forgotten.”

‘Significant’

Oliver Holbourn, chief executive of the National Wealth Fund, called the announcement a “significant moment for the future of our nuclear industry”.

“The development and deployment of Rolls-Royce SMR’s technology here in the UK will create thousands of jobs and pave the way for an affordable, cleaner, and more secure energy system,” he said.

In addition to its contract with GBE-N, Rolls-Royce SMR is the preferred SMR technology partner for the Czech utility CEZ, with plans to provide up to 3GW of low-carbon energy for the Czech Republic (Czechia).

Chris Cholerton, chief executive of Rolls-Royce SMR, said: “This contract unlocks the delivery of our first three units at Wylfa and brings certainty to the UK SMR programme.

“With plans for up to six further units in Czechia, this announcement makes Rolls-Royce SMR the only company with multiple commitments in Europe.”

‘Social and skills‑based benefits’

Anglesey Council’s Head of Regulation and Economic Development, Christian Branch, said: “We welcome today’s announcement by Great British Energy – Nuclear and Rolls‑Royce SMR as a further step forward to deliver small modular reactors at Wylfa.

“As the host community, Anglesey is determined to remain at the heart of discussions and decision‑making as this important project progresses.

“This announcement reinforces the potential for significant economic, social and skills‑based benefits. Our priority is to ensure these opportunities are maximised for Anglesey – through high‑quality local jobs, clear skills and training pathways for local people, and meaningful involvement of local and Welsh businesses in the supply chain from the outset. We’ll also be working closely with the Welsh Government in this respect. These benefits must be embedded from the earliest stages of design, planning and delivery.

“Whilst recognising the opportunities presented, we’re also aware of the potential impacts on communities, infrastructure and the environment must be carefully managed. Local residents, particularly those in north Anglesey, must remain central to all considerations as the project moves through design, planning, construction and operation.”

He added, “We look forward to continuing our constructive partnership with Great British Energy – Nuclear, working collaboratively to secure lasting and positive outcomes that support sustainable prosperity for Anglesey and future generations.”