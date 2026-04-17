Work begins on next phase of major social housing development in Cardiff

Work has begun on the next phase of a major affordable housing development in Cardiff that will deliver more than 100 homes for social rent.

Housing association United Welsh confirmed that foundations have now been laid at its Sanatorium Road site in Canton, following extensive remediation and groundworks.

The scheme will provide 103 homes in total — including 71 apartments and 32 houses — all of which will be allocated through Cardiff Council’s common housing waiting list, as demand for affordable housing in the city continues to rise.

The first phase of construction centres on a block of 50 apartments designed specifically for people aged 55 and over, aimed at supporting independent living.

The development is being delivered in partnership with Welsh Government, Cardiff Capital Region and Cardiff Council.

An event was held last week for partners to view progress on the site, marking the start of construction.

Victoria Bolton, Director of Development and Regeneration at United Welsh, said the project would help address growing housing need while delivering wider benefits.

She said: “We are pleased to be working in partnership… to bring high quality, affordable homes to Canton.

“As well as providing much needed housing, this development will deliver new jobs, training opportunities and investment in the community.”

She added that it was “exciting that the foundations have been laid” and said the organisation looked forward to seeing the scheme take shape.

The apartment buildings will reflect the history of the site, with names referencing a former dairy factory, a jewellery box factory, and Cardiff City FC’s former ground, Ninian Park.

Timber frame structures

Construction will make use of timber frame structures manufactured in Caerphilly by Celtic Offsite, part of the United Welsh Group. The units will arrive on site with insulation and windows already installed, before final assembly by developer Vistry.

The project is expected to generate more than £2.5 million in community benefits, including jobs, apprenticeships and investment in local initiatives.

Homes will be built to high energy efficiency standards, incorporating features such as solar panels and air source heat pumps to help reduce energy costs for residents.

Funding has been provided through the Welsh Government’s Social Housing Grant and the Cardiff Capital Region’s Viability Gap Fund, a £35 million programme aimed at unlocking stalled development sites.

The development is expected to be completed by 2027.