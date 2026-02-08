Work begins on scheme to provide sheltered housing for over-55s

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Construction work has started on a council’s scheme to provide sheltered housing apartments for the over-55s.

The Tŷ Haverfordia affordable housing and reablement development of 26 sheltered housing apartments for the over-55s alongside a dedicated 12-bed reablement centre to support residents returning home from hospital at the former Haverfordia House site, delivered by Wynne Construction, forms part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s “continued commitment to increasing high‑quality, accessible housing and deliver effective modern health and social care support across Pembrokeshire.”

Initial works began on January 26 and includes securing the site in Haverfordwest, setting up a small compound and contractor parking area, installing controlled access for site personnel, and positioning temporary office and welfare units.

To maintain safe access to nearby facilities, including the GP surgery and Haverfordwest Leisure Centre, pedestrian routes through the area will remain open.

In addition, a minimum number of public parking spaces, including disabled bays, have been kept with Pay & Display machines relocated to reduce inconvenience.

In keeping the minimum number of parking spaces as well as needing to accommodate essential contractor welfare facilities, a small section of Rifleman Field has had to be used during the duration of the development of the site.

This space will be securely fenced off, and the footprint minimised. Any areas of Rifleman Field affected by the works will be fully reinstated on completion and restored to a condition that is equal to or better than at present.

To ensure residents and stakeholders are kept informed and have the opportunity to engage with the development, Pembrokeshire Housing Services will be hosting a Community Engagement Drop-in Event on Thursday, February 19, 5-7pm, at The Green Room, Haverfordwest Leisure Centre.

Pembrokeshire County Council Cabinet Member for Housing, Cllr Michelle Bateman, said: “I am pleased that we have finally reached the stage of commencing on site and look forward to seeing the development progressing.

“We have been able to progress with the development after receiving much-needed Welsh Government grant assistance for both the reablement and housing parts of the development.”

Last year, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Cabinet, members approved awarding a fixed contract of £13,560,454.21 to C Wynne & Son for the Haverfordia House works.

In 2019, Cabinet backed the acquisition of the freehold of Haverfordia House, with the overall intention to deliver a new housing and wellbeing facility following its demolition.

A report for members at last year’s June meeting said: “As well as providing long-term residents with a sense of place and community, it will provide short-term reablement users with the facilities and in-house support which they need to relearn the skills required to keep them safe and independent when they return home.”

It said there was a need for one-bed properties, and a review of sheltered over 55 accommodation was undertaken in 2018-19 which identified that existing sheltered housing stock is “no longer fit for purpose.”