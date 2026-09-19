Work begins to transform former chemical works

Nation.Cymru staff

Work has begun to redevelop a former chemical works which has stood largely unused for almost two decades.

The eight-acre former Eastman, or Peboc, site in Llangefni, Ynys Môn, is being cleared and remediated ahead of plans to create seven business units providing more than 5,200 square metres of employment space.

The Isle of Anglesey County Council bought the site earlier this year as part of the wider Freeport Gateway project.

The chemical works closed in 2008 and the council has since secured outline planning permission for its redevelopment, which it says could support around 140 full-time equivalent jobs.

The land is also within the Anglesey Freeport Tax Site, where businesses can qualify for incentives intended to encourage investment.

The current phase will involve remediation, clearance and demolition work to prepare the brownfield site for development.

A new access route through Tregarnedd Industrial Estate will also be created.

The work is being carried out by Read Construction and supported by Anglesey Freeport seed capital funding and investment from Ambition North Wales through the North Wales Growth Deal.

Council leader and economic development portfolio holder Cllr Gary Pritchard said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Llangefni and Ynys Môn.

“By accessing Seed Capital Funding and with the support of our partners at Ambition North Wales via the North Wales Growth Deal, we are taking another important step towards realising this major economic project.

“For many years, much of the old Peboc site remained unused. We now have an opportunity to transform it into a place that can support new businesses, quality jobs and investment.”

He added: “Working alongside our partners through the Anglesey Freeport and Ambition North Wales, we are laying the foundations for a development that can deliver long-term economic benefits for Llangefni, Ynys Môn and the wider region.”

Ynys Môn’s head of economic development and regulation Christian Branch said securing ownership of the site had followed “many years of work” by the council and its partners.

He said: “We can now begin preparing the site for redevelopment, addressing long-standing issues while creating opportunities for future growth, investment and employment.

“This marks a significant step forward in our vision to bring this important site back into productive use.”

Economic growth

Cllr Mark Pritchard, chair of Ambition North Wales, said: “Bringing the former Peboc site back into use will support economic growth, attract investment and create opportunities for businesses and communities across Ynys Môn and the wider region.

“We are pleased that our North Wales Growth Deal is able to support this important project as it moves into delivery.”

Read Construction director Karen Heaton-Morris said the company would seek to use local workers and regional suppliers where possible.

She added: “The enabling works will help unlock the site’s long-term potential, creating the foundations for future investment, business growth and job creation on Ynys Môn.”

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