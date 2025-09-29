Work carried out to protect one of Wales’ rarest habitats

Work has been carried at a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) to protect one of Wales’ rarest habitats.

The work by Natural Resources Wales (NRW) at Parc Linden in Lixwm took place in September 2025 and is part of a long-term plan to manage scrub and keep the site’s lowland calcareous grassland in good condition.

The project was funded by the Biodiversity Funds for Ecosystem Resilience (BERF).

Grassland

Scrub plants such as hawthorn and blackthorn were starting to spread across the grassland.

These were cut back, and the cuttings were burned on a raised table so that nutrients from the ash did not enrich the soil. This is important because these grasslands need low-nutrient conditions to support the special plants that grow there.

This work will help species such as the frog orchid and mountain everlasting, which do not grow well in shade or where there is too much competition.

By clearing scrub and opening up the grassland, conditions are now better for these plants to grow and reproduce.

Light grazing – six horses in summer and three in winter – will continue to keep the grassland varied and stop stronger grasses from taking over.

Scrub

Parc Linden is home to several habitats, including calcareous grassland, acid grassland, limestone pavement, bracken and scrub.

The calcareous grassland is the most important feature. Without regular management, scrub and bracken would quickly take over and shade out the delicate plants that make this habitat so valuable.

Elizabeth Felton, NRW Environment Team Leader for Wrexham and Flintshire, said: “Lowland calcareous grassland is a rare and declining habitat in Wales. By managing scrub and keeping the soil low in nutrients, we’re giving species like the frog orchid and mountain everlasting the best chance to thrive.

“This work is vital for the long-term health of the site and the wildlife it supports.

“This project is part of our wider commitment to protecting and improving Wales’ most important habitats so they remain healthy for future generations.”