Work gets underway on new £4 million cancer support centre

Work has commenced on a new cancer support centre in north Wales.

The new unit has been commissioned, designed and funded by the Steve Morgan Foundation and will be built in the grounds of Glan Clwyd Hospital, home of the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre.

The centre, run by the cancer support charity Maggie’s, will provide free practical, psychological and emotional support for people with cancer, as well as their family and friends, from across the whole region.

North Wales sees 4,800 people newly diagnosed with cancer every year.

It is hoped the centre will open in 2025.

Grateful

Dame Laura Lee, Chief Executive at Maggie’s said: “We are delighted to be starting work on our centre in North Wales.

“Without the Steve Morgan Foundation’s incredibly generous support we wouldn’t have been able to bring Maggie’s to North Wales and for that I am so grateful.

“I am greatly looking forward to working closely with the Steve Morgan Foundation and Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, to ensure the people of North Wales have the support which has already been making such a difference to people’s lives in other parts of Wales for 13 years.”

The Steve Morgan Foundation has provided £4m to develop and build the centre.

The Foundation was founded in 2001 by Liverpool businessman and philanthropist, Steve Morgan CBE and provides funding, support and expertise to charities and organisations working across a range of areas including poverty, homelessness, health and wellbeing, and education and training.

This is the second Maggie’s centre to be designed, commissioned and built by the Steve Morgan Foundation.

Vital

Liam Eaglestone, CEO of the Steve Morgan Foundation, said: “We are delighted to be helping Maggie’s bring its vital cancer support to the people of North Wales, ensuring they will have the warm, welcoming and free expert support of a Maggie’s centre right on their doorstep.”

Carol Shillabeer, the Health Board’s CEO, said: “I am delighted work is starting on Maggie’s Centre in North Wales.

“Working closely with the North Wales Cancer Treatment Centre, also based at Glan Clwyd Hospital, this new facility will extend and enhance the support we offer to people with cancer and their families.

“I also want to give particular thanks to the Steve Morgan Foundation for its generous funding of what I am sure will be a highly valued facility.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

