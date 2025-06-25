Work on £150 million Global Centre of Railway Excellence five years behind schedule

Elgan Hearn, local democracy reporter

A major project to develop rail track testing facilities in south Wales is at least five years behind schedule – it has been revealed.

Last week, at a meeting of Powys County Council’s Governance and Audit committee, councillors and lay members received a report outlining the risks to the council associated with transforming the former Nant Helen coal drift mine into a Global Centre of Railway Excellence (GCRE).

The development has a potential to create hundreds of jobs and could revitalise the economy bringing in an estimated £300 million into the area.

The committee were told by director of economic development and growth Diane Reynolds that further planning applications from GCRE for the site were expected to be lodged with the council next year.

Planning permission

Planning permission which agreed the principle of developing the site were agreed by both Powys and Neath Port Talbot council planning committee’s back in 2021.

Last year GCRE had an application to extend the timescale allowed to provide detailed plans for the facility, approved by planners.

It was originally expected that the site would be operational by 2025.

Ms Reynolds explained: “These things change over time they are looking to put in a revised planning applications.”

Future proposals would include restoring a footpath that goes around the edge which could form part of a cycle way.

“I think they are looking at improving access as well,” said Ms Reynolds.

Skills deficit

Committee vice-chairman and lay member John Brautigam said: “There is a risk stated in the report that there is a skills deficit for the jobs that would be needed there.

“What is being done about that?”

Ms Reynolds said: “The GCRE have a huge programme to entice people into engineering.

“They have been doing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) sessions with Year Six pupils going out to all of the local schools providing training and getting young people interested in the types of skills that will be needed for the future running of such a site.

“We don’t expect the site to be up and running until 2030 so we’re talking five years.

“They have also been working really hard with the Welsh and UK Government on any people that will be displaced as part of the steelworks ceasing.

“They have been re-training local people in the rail industry so they can take up positions in the future.”

Mr Brautigam said: “Thank you I’m glad to hear there is some activity in that direction anyway.”

Committee chairwoman and lay member Lynne Hamilton believed that another report on the development should be brought to the committee in future so that the committee is assured that the council’s risks are being “managed appropriately,”

