Work planned to decommission former reservoir

Work is planned to decommission and fill in a former reservoir in the Valleys.

An application has been submitted to Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) Council for the decommissioning and infilling of the disused Perthcelyn Reservoir in Perthcelyn in the Cynon Valley.

The design statement submitted with the application from Perthcelyn Limited says the proposal involves the installation of drainage infrastructure within the reservoir basin to address water retention issues, ensure proper land management, and enhance safety in the long term.

Unmanaged

It says the reservoir has remained unused and unmanaged for a significant period and the proposal is looking to formally decommission the structure and reinstate the site in a safe and sustainable manner.

It lies 1.5 miles west of Mountain Ash and the total site area is approximately 6.916 hectares (17.09 acres) with the reservoir itself being 1.53 hectares and with its embankment being made up of around 2.3 hectares (6.5 acres).

The design statement says it was built in 1903 with a former capacity of 143,500 cubic metres but the reservoir is now disused.

However it is still subject to the Reservoirs Act 1975 due to the integrity of the basin.

The statement says it has steep brick-lined internal banks and a valve tower located at its northeastern corner.

Scrubland

It is surrounded by scrubland, mature trees, and former access routes and other former reservoir infrastructure on site has been demolished.

The design statement says: “The proposal represents a proportionate and environmentally responsible approach to resolving longstanding drainage and safety issues at the site.

“By introducing formal drainage within the reservoir basin the works will reduce water retention, improve site stability, and enhance long-term environmental condition.”

It adds that the scheme voids the introduction of new structures or built development, maintains the visual and ecological character of the surrounding rural landscape, improves public and environmental safety through managed water control, and supports natural regeneration by enabling passive habitat restoration.