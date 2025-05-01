Work planned to reduce congestion at major Cardiff junction

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Plans are underway to address traffic issues blighting one of Cardiff’s busiest junctions, according to a councillor.

A public question put to Vale of Glamorgan Council’s cabinet member for neighbourhood and building services, Cllr Mark Wilson, at a meeting on Monday, April 28, asked what was being done to improve the traffic at Culverhouse Cross roundabout.

Parts of the junction, which is situated on the border of Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan, are adopted by Cardiff Council and parts are adopted by Vale of Glamorgan Council.

The public question posed to Cllr Wilson also raised concerns about the potential for traffic at Culverhouse Cross to worsen as more houses were built in the area over the coming years.

‘Capacity issues’

Cllr Wilson said: “The council recognises that there are highway capacity issues at Culverhouse Cross roundabout, particularly during peak periods.

“The network at Culverhouse Cross is managed by Cardiff City Council given its location [to] the boundary between Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan.

“There is a proposal to review the network in this area in recognition of its capacity issues and Cardiff Council is working in collaboration with Transport for Wales on proposed transport intervention that aims to deliver local benefits to those who travel in and around the area.

“The scheme is in its infancy and remains subject to further design work, a value for money assessment in accordance with the Welsh transport appraisal guidance, also known as WelTAG, appropriate funding and overall deliverability.

“I would also advise that over the years there has been many studies undertaken by consultants with Welsh Government… to asses the capacity of the network in its location and to consider potential options to ease congestion although none of this work has resulted in any physical measures to the junction itself.

“Finally, any proposed… development will need to asses the implication of that development on the highway network.”

Congestion

One of the initiatives Vale of Glamorgan Council was involved with years ago to reduce congestion at the junction and Cardiff Airport Enterprise Zone was improvements to the existing A4226 and the construction of a new stretch of road to the east of this.

A planning application for the works was submitted in 2016 and the project was completed in summer, 2019.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service has asked Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales (TfW) for more information on what the plans for Culverhouse Cross will look like.

A TfW spokesperson said: “Our Transport Planning teams have supported Cardiff City Council in developing a wider study to improve transport opportunity in the region, this has included an early stage proposal at Culverhouse Cross.

“This study was completed for Welsh Government in March, 2024. The future development of Culverhouse Cross will be led by Cardiff Council, the local highway authority.”

