Work planned to safeguard rare Grade II listed bridge

Anthony Lewis – Local democracy reporter

Work is planned to secure the long-term structural integrity of a Grade II listed bridge, one of the last of its kind in Wales.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council is seeking listed building consent for a series of works required to secure the structural integrity of Berw Road Bridge in Pontypridd, also known as the White Bridge.

The works include the removal of waterproofing applied to both abutments as well as removal or potential relining of the gunite to both abutments of the bridge.

They also include a new lighting arrangement on the bridge, masonry repairs to the northwest retaining wall, and footway improvements on the south side of bridge.

Of the works included within the listed building consent application the removal of waterproofing to the abutments is retrospective as is the new lighting arrangement.

A planning committee report for Thursday, May 21, says it is understood informal agreement was sought by Cadw prior to the works commencing.

A heritage impact assessment has indicated recent works have mitigated the immediate risks to the structure’s integrity and repaired the bridge to ensure that it can remain open and functional.

It also states additional works are proposed to maintain and restore the structure to reduce ongoing deterioration to the structure and further prolong the life of the bridge.

The bridge is a Grade II-listed building which is listed primarily for the rarity of the construction method used to create the bridge with the bridge belonging to the first generation of reinforced concrete construction.

The type of structure is considered to be rare within Wales with few examples present.

In recommending the application be approved subject to a favourable referral to Cadw planning officers at the council said: “The works are to Berw Bridge which is a historic structure that is at risk of becoming compromised as a result of water ingress and seepage into the structure.

“As the works proposed are intended to ensure the long-term structural integrity of the bridge as well as to protect the special historical and architectural significance of the bridge it is considered that the works would be acceptable.”

They add: “The proposed works requiring consent would be in keeping with the special architectural and historic importance of the listed building.

“The works are required to ensure the structural integrity of the structure and would provide greater protection from water seepage.”