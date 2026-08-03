Work progresses on £23m primary school project

Nation.Cymru Staff

A flagship £23 million primary school in south Wales has reached key construction milestones as work continues towards its planned opening next year.

Construction on the Plasyfelin Primary School development project, delivered by BAM Construction Ltd, is expected to be completed in March 2027.

Once completed, the state-of-the-art facility will accommodate up to 420 pupils and provide enhanced nursery provision, integrated childcare facilities, and additional sporting facilities for use by both the school and the wider community. It is also set to become the council’s first net zero school.

So far, more than £3 million has been spent with local supply chain businesses, 21 people from Caerphilly have been employed on site, and 95 weeks of apprentice training has been supported through the project.

The development has also created opportunities including 173 hours dedicated to school engagement activities, work experience placements provided, and sponsorship secured for the BAM STEM Space within the new school.

Cllr Carol Andrew, Cabinet Member for Education, Communities and Transformation, commented: “It’s fantastic to see the progress being made on this exciting new school development.

“Not only will it provide a modern, sustainable learning environment for pupils, but it is already making a positive difference to the local community in its social value achievements.”

Cllr Jamie Pritchard, Leader of Council, added: “I am delighted with the progress being made on the new Plasyfelin Primary School and the key milestones that have already been achieved.

“Projects of this scale require strong partnership working, and it’s encouraging to see the development continuing to move forward on schedule.

“This is an important investment for the area and I look forward to seeing the school continue to take shape over the coming months as we work towards its completion in 2027.”

However, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the redevelopment has sparked concern among some neighbours, who fear a new and larger building will lead to a loss of privacy, light and property values.

When building work started during March 2026 half-term break, several residents on the neighbouring Morgan Street – including some who objected during the planning process – were alarmed at the scale of the new two-storey building.

At the time, Caerphilly County Borough Council said it was “aware of concerns raised by residents living adjacent to the site and these are currently being looked into”.

This Plasyfelin Primary School project is being jointly funded by Caerphilly Council and Welsh Government through the Sustainable Communities for Learning Programme.

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