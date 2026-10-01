Work progresses on city station’s new step-free footbridge

Nation Cymru staff

Work on a brand-new, step-free footbridge at Cathays railway station will enter its main construction phase this October having completed initial groundworks and cable diversions.

Transport for Wales (TfW) is now moving to the next phase, laying foundations for the new ‘Access for All’ footbridge. Passengers will notice increased activity around the station from October as the building work progresses.

The new footbridge will deliver step-free access, improved walkways, and a direct link to Cardiff University’s Centre for Student Life.

The existing footbridge will be removed and replaced, with the new footbridge and staircase expected to open to customers in Summer 2027.

These improvements form part of the wider South Wales Metro programme, supporting TfW’s commitment to delivering a more reliable, faster, greener, and more accessible transport network for communities across Wales.

Mark Hooper, Deputy Minister for Transport said: “This investment in Cathays station reflects our commitment to building a transport network that works for everyone. Step-free access isn’t an added extra, it’s essential for ensuring that all passengers, students and the wider community can use our railways with confidence and independence.

“Replacing the old footbridge at Cathays has been a long-standing commitment and I am delighted to see this moving ahead and know that the new bridge will make a significant difference to all that need to cross the railway line to access the university or the city centre.”

Dan Tipper, Chief Infrastructure Officer at Transport for Wales, said: “This project is making good progress and marks another important step in our commitment to improving accessibility across the Wales and Borders network.”

“Once completed, the new footbridge and lifts will provide a modern, step-free station that better serves passengers, students and the local community.”

Alex Phillips, Programme Manager, said: “As we move towards the main construction phase, customers will begin to see increased activity on site as we prepare for the installation of the new accessible bridge and lifts.”

“This is an important investment in improving accessibility at Cathays and supporting the wider community, and we are looking forward to seeing the project take shape over the coming months.”

Cathays station will remain open throughout the works. Working closely with partners, including Cardiff University and the Students’ Union, TfW has planned the programme to minimise disruption to rail services, customers, students and the local community. Any temporary changes to access arrangements will be communicated in advance.

The project is funded by Welsh Government as part of the Access for All programme.

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