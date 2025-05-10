Work progressing on controversial multi-storey car park

Ted Peskett, Local democracy reporter

Work on developing a new car park in Cardiff Bay is now well underway more than five years after controversial plans for the scheme were submitted.

A proposal to demolish and build over the Mermaid Quay multi-storey car park was put to Cardiff Council in 2019 and approved in 2021.

Demolition work has started and the new car park is expected to be completed by April 2026.

The new Mermaid Quay car park is proposed to be four storeys high, instead of the two that it was previously, and will feature a different design.

Noise pollution

Some of the main concerns of residents living near the development site include the potential for more traffic, increased noise pollution and air pollution.

Residents also noted, particularly in relation to their concerns about congestion and air pollution, that the site is near Mount Stuart Primary School.

A petition opposing the plans that was submitted in 2019 gained 214 signatures.

One resident who wrote to the council in 2019, Christine Thompson, said: “If I knew this was going to happen, I would have never bought my home.”

Another objection, also sent to the council in 2019, states that residents at Harbour Point apartments have expressed concern in the past about queuing vehicles on Stuart Street.

682 spaces

Before its demolition, the Mermaid Quay car park provided a total of 372 car parking spaces. The new building will provide 682 spaces.

The objection, written by Neil Buckman on behalf of residents at Harbour Point, said: “As residents of Harbour Point have already expressed concern over the existing issues with queuing vehicles blocking their entry and exit from the car park, there is significant concern that the increase in vehicles accessing the car park will necessarily increase this difficulty as traffic turning right into the car park will still be required to queue and give way to through traffic.”

Cardiff Council ward member for Butetown, Cllr Saeed Ebrahim, also raised concerns about the car park plans, adding that the proposed finish would reduce and contribute to a loss of sunlight into residents’ properties.

A Cardiff Council report on the plans stated that although the car park would be more prominent, the height would not be “significantly adverse”.

It also said the development would be acceptable in terms of its impact on daylight and that a £250,000 financial contribution would be sought from the developers to mitigate any potential impacts on traffic.

Support

Comments of support were also put in by nearby businesses, like Wagamama and Techniquest

A letter by Waterfront Partners to the council in 2019 stated that it is “essential to have good and sufficient parking” in the area.

Warterfront Partners is a non profit group that represents a number of commercial, local government and charity organisations in Cardiff Bay.

Their letter read: “At busy times Mermaid Quay [car park] is already full.

“Cardiff Bay, as a signature attraction in the promotion of Cardiff as a destination, is becoming busier with the new Everyman Cinema, Techniquest extension, Military Museum, and the new arena.

“None of these are bringing additional parking so the existing facilities will be under considerable pressure.

“There is a danger that people will be reluctant to visit the Bay if they feel it will be difficult to access the activities and the businesses, if there in not sufficient parking provided.

“Businesses need confidence that visitors can access the Bay to park and thus be encouraged to return.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

