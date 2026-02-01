Work progressing on major flood defence scheme

Work on a major coastal flood defence scheme in south-east Cardiff is continuing to make steady progress, with construction now well under way.

When completed, the Cardiff Coastal Protection Scheme will safeguard more than 1,100 residential properties and 72 non-residential buildings, along with key assets including Rover Way, Welsh Water pumping stations, electricity infrastructure and nearby industrial sites.

The scheme is designed to provide long-term protection for decades to come as climate change increases the frequency and severity of storms.

The project, which covers the coastline between Tidefields Road and the Lamby Way roundabout, also includes improvements to the Wales Coast Path and enhanced landscaping along the shoreline to improve public access and the local environment.

Construction began in October 2024, with the first phase focused on installing rock armour along the foreshore. Around 150,000 tonnes of rock will be used in total, with approximately 80,000 tonnes already in place and a further 10,000 tonnes currently on site.

All of the rock has been sourced from three Welsh quarries, supporting local supply chains and reducing transport impacts.

The next major phase involves the installation of steel sheet piling to stabilise and reinforce the coastline. The piles are being driven up to 19 metres into the ground, forming a continuous steel wall that will eventually stand one metre above ground level. A range of piling techniques is being used to ensure the sheets reach the required depth in varying ground conditions.

So far, 262 sheet piles have been installed, with 90 already driven to their full design depth. Further piling and additional rock armour works will continue in stages over the coming months.

Vital

Cllr Dan De’Ath, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, said the scheme was vital for the city’s future.

“As a coastal city, Cardiff is at risk from flooding, particularly as sea levels rise and storms become more common,” he said. “The delivery of this scheme is progressing well, with most of the rock armour now installed and the steel sheet piling clearly visible on site.

“We want to reassure residents and businesses that the finished appearance will be very different from what can be seen today. All sheet piles will be driven to a consistent height of one metre above ground level.”

He added that the project represented a major investment in the city’s resilience. “This scheme will protect communities and infrastructure, improve public access and strengthen the coastal environment for years to come,” he said.

The scheme also includes raising and maintaining existing earth embankments to further reduce flood risk, particularly around vulnerable areas near the River Rhymney. It will also help prevent erosion of nearby historic landfill sites, including the Frag Tip and Lamby Way Tip.

Marine license

All necessary approvals are in place, including planning permission, a marine licence, Crown Estate consent, a Habitat Regulations Assessment and an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The £35 million project is funded by the Welsh Government and is expected to be completed by September 2028.

Cardiff Council said the work is necessary due to the poor condition of existing coastal defences, which faced a high risk of failure without intervention.