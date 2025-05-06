Work progressing on redevelopment of council flats residents have been waiting years for

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Work to replace council flats that residents have been waiting years for is beginning to take shape.

Residents living at the Channel View council housing estate, Grangetown, were told by Cardiff Council in 2016 that their flats would be demolished and that they would be rehoused in new builds.

Some people living in the 13-storey tower block on the estate said they were living in poor conditions and having to put up with issues like damp and mould whilst waiting to be moved on.

The council said that one of the new blocks was expected to be ready to move into next year.

Cardiff Council’s cabinet member for housing and communities, Cllr Lynda Thorne, said: “Phase 1 of the redevelopment of the Channel View estate – the delivery of 126 new council apartments to replace the existing tower block, is moving along very well.”

Planning permission

Outline planning permission for the redevelopment and extension of the Channel View estate for up to 319 apartments and houses was granted in 2022.

Earlier this year, the council gave the go ahead for demolition to commence on three properties on Channel View Road in order to make way for the first construction phase of the development.

Phase one of the Channel View redevelopment scheme will see the construction of two new blocks which will provide independent living flats for people aged over 50.

It will also include a community cafe and communal gardens incorporating allotments and picnic areas.

Cllr Thorne added: “We’ve worked closely with residents on the estate throughout the scheme.

“Everyone currently living in the tower block will be guaranteed an apartment in the new development and we know that they are very much looking forward to living there.

“Residents have recently helped us to name the new blocks which will be Ty Y Dorlan (Block A) and Trem y Mor (Block B).

“We’re grateful for all the feedback we received during a recent consultation on designs for the next phases of the wider regeneration scheme – phases 2 to 6, ahead of the planning application being submitted over the summer.”

Older person apartments

The older person apartments at Channel View are being built across two blocks.

The concrete frame of Block B is now complete and external facade works are underway.

This block will include 24 Independent Living apartments that will be ready next year, while the groundworks for Block A, delivering 102 Community Living apartments by 2027, has begun.

In June, 2024, Cardiff Council approved plans to amend the design of an apartment block in phase one so that it could meet fire regulations.

Approval of the amended plans means block B will be six storeys high instead of eight and its make-up will change slightly so that it will no longer include ‘green walls’.

These consist of plants and aim to improve energy efficiency, promote biodiversity and improve air quality, among other things.

Although the changes mean block B will be shorter and reoriented, the number of units being provided will remain as originally planned.

