Work progressing to transform Grade II-listed former public toilets to a restaurant complex

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Work to transform a Welsh seaside resort’s old public toilets into a restaurant complex has taken a major step forward.

Next Colour, the company behind the redevelopment of the Grade II-listed former public toilets at Nell’s Point, Barry Island, said work to secure the building’s structural integrity and preserving its original features is now well underway.

The firm, which is also responsible for the Oyster Wharf scheme in Swansea, has worked in partnership with Vale of Glamorgan Council to bring the 100-year-old toilet block back to life.

Work to transform the site faced delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic and investigations into the structure’s stability. It wasn’t until earlier this year that the council announced work was finally ready to begin.

Watertight

Chief executive officer of Next Colour, James Morse, said: “The roof is on and the building is now watertight and all of the windows for the new restaurant have also come out, so we now have a spectacular view.

“What we’re doing now is preparing the flooring where we have the old 1920s terrazzo floor tiles – that are also in a really good state of repair – which means they can be used throughout the restaurant.

“We’ve been able to save a lot of the original woodwork internally as well, which is fantastic news and we hope to see more progress over the coming months.”

A number of businesses have already expressed an interest in opening outlets at the site, which includes a 4,000sq ft restaurant.

Loungers

The restaurant has been assigned to the coffee-bar chain Loungers, who have branches throughout South Wales, including in nearby Penarth, and the south east of England.

Sat next to the Wales Coast Path, businesses located at the new complex are expected to enjoy “stunning views over Whitmore Bay and the Severn Estuary”, according to the council.

The leader Lis Burnett, said: “It was brilliant to visit the site recently and see the incredible progress being made to restore the old public conveniences.

“This project is not only breathing new life into an iconic local building, but also forms a key part of our commitment to enhancing the already fantastic offer at Barry Island for everyone to enjoy.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

