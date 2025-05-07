Work prospects of young people damaged if they don’t seek career advice, says report

Martin Shipton

The work prospects of young people in Wales are being damaged because many haven’t sought professional careers advice, according to a report from the Career Development Institute.

The CDI has launched its Valuing Careers campaign at the Senedd on May 7, providing what it says is compelling evidence of the critical role of career development in driving sustainable economic growth.

This initiative arrives amid growing concerns about skills shortages in Wales which threaten the nation’s economic potential. and offers evidence-based insights into how enhanced career development support can contribute to solutions.

The Valuing Careers campaign is underpinned by a UK-wide YouGov survey of 5,004 working-age adults commissioned by the CDI, and aims to highlight the pivotal role of career development in supporting individuals, strengthening the economy, and addressing key challenges.

Although the research covers the whole UK, the approach to career services differs across nations.

Careers Wales

People in Wales can benefit from support from Careers Wales, a national, government-funded, all-age guidance service. This provides a more integrated structure, and the CDI’s findings emphasise that continued strategic investment and policy focus are essential to ensure career development effectively addresses skills challenges and supports individuals and the Welsh economy.

David Morgan, the chief executive of CDI, said: “Wales is brimming with potential in sectors like technology, green energy and advanced manufacturing. To fully capitalise on this potential, it must continue to strategically invest in career guidance for young people and adults. Career development support empowers individuals, enabling them to develop the right skills to navigate this rapidly changing landscape.”

Positive

The CDI’s UK-wide research reveals that while 66% of adults feel positive about their careers to date, only 54% feel optimistic about their future prospects. Specific findings for Wales show similar trends, although they often relate to a slight shift towards lower socio-economic groups. For example, 64% of adults in Wales feel positive about their career to date (against 66% for the UK as a whole), and 49% feel positive about their career prospects (against 54% for the UK as a whole).

However, despite eight in 10 UK adults having career aspirations or anticipating barriers, only 15% have accessed professional career guidance since leaving education. Encouragingly, 73% of people in Wales feel they know their strengths and weaknesses and state that they take courses, attend networking events, and update their CVs at rates similar to the UK average.

Crucially, 86% of those across the UK who do receive professional career guidance report a significant benefit, underscoring the transformative power of this support. This highlights, says the CDI, the importance in Wales of recognising that those facing the most barriers often have the least propensity to seek help – a key challenge to be addressed as the Welsh Government continues to address inequality.

‘Transforms’

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive of Careers Wales, said: “The Valuing Careers research highlights what we see at Careers Wales every day – that high-quality, person-centred careers guidance transforms people’s lives.

“We commit to putting the customer at the heart of everything we do, making sure people get the right impartial support, at the right time, in a way that works for them.

“From school pupils making those initial decisions about their next steps, through to adults considering career changes, facing redundancy or needing employability support, our all-age, bilingual service helps individuals to build brighter futures, and contribute to the economy of Wales.”

The Valuing Careers campaign advocates for:

Increased access to high-quality, professional career development for individuals at all career stages, so they are well equipped to manage their careers throughout life.

Stronger collaboration between educators, employers, career development professionals, and policymakers to align skills development with evolving industry needs and labour market trends specific to Wales.

Policy recognition and further investment in career development as a key driver of economic growth, workforce resilience, and social mobility in Wales.

Recommendations

The CDI’s recommendations to address the gaps in career support identified by the research are detailed in the full report and include:

* Increasing awareness and understanding of career development services, including those provided by Careers Wales and other partners, particularly among those facing systemic barriers. This includes actively promoting the benefits of such services to encourage uptake among harder-to-reach groups.

* Integrating career management skills during education to prepare individuals for lifelong career development.

For more information on the Valuing Careers campaign and to access the full research report, visit the CDI website.

The CDI is the UK’s professional body for all aspects of career development, supporting its members to work to the highest standards and championing the profession. It sets standards for professional practice, including the CDI Code of Ethics, manages the UK Register of Career Development Professionals, awards the Qualification in Career Development, delivers training via the CDI Academy, and provides resources, training events and networking for members.

