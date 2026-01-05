Work-related stress deemed a ‘growing national crisis’ as TUC calls for action

Unions are calling for action to tackle excessive workloads after a study suggested the country is facing a work-related stress crisis.

The TUC said its research found widespread concerns about the level of stress workers are facing.

The union organisation claimed employers are failing to assess or act on the risks of stress their staff face.

A survey of 2,700 union safety reps found four out of five reported stress as one of the main concerns they face at work.

Many respondents said excessive workloads are driving stress to unprecedented levels.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “These findings expose a growing national crisis. Stress is now entrenched as the biggest health and safety issue facing working people, and the situation is getting worse.

“No worker should find themselves lying awake at night from stress, but too many employers are ignoring the law, failing to assess stress risks, and piling impossible workloads on to staff.

”Workers are burning out, and they are paying with their health.

“Employers and managers need to do more to identify and reduce risks and to provide support to employees struggling to cope.”

The TUC called for the law requiring employers to assess and prevent work-related stress to be enforced and for excessive workloads to be cut.