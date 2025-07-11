Work set to begin on coal tip safety improvements

Work to improve safety and reduce the risk of colliery tip movement at a disused coal tip site in the valleys is due to begin in early July.

Carried out by contractors for Natural Resources Wales (NRW) the work at Cwmgwrach will involve reinforcing the existing channel on site using blockstone and rock rolls.

The Welsh Government funded operation is expected to last until early October 2025.

Access

Contractors will need to access the site via Heol-y-Graig road, with Heavy Goods Vehicles transporting blockstones and equipment necessary for the improvement works.

Materials may need to be stored in the lay-by at the top of the road when necessary.

Heavy Good vehicles will only access the site between the hours of 8am – 6pm Monday -Friday (with only limited and agreed works taking place on either Saturday or Sunday) and no road closures are expected to occur whilst the work is being carried out

Measures will be in place to minimise disruption to local residents and traffic as much as possible during the project.

Safety

David Garth, Projects and Programme Consultant for Natural Resources Wales, said: “We are committed to improving safety at the disused coal tip in Cwmgwrach and reducing the risk of colliery tip movement in the area.

“This important work will reinforce the existing drainage infrastructure.

“We appreciate residents patience while this work is carried out and will do everything we can to limit the disruption caused by the work.”

