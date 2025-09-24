Work to begin on £10.4m active travel bridge after funding secured

Work on a new £10.4 million bridge across the River Usk is set to get underway after funding was confirmed by the Welsh Government for the project.

The Llanfoist to Castle Meadows Active Travel Bridge will create a traffic-free link between Llanfoist and Abergavenny town centre, in what Monmouthshire County Council has called a “major milestone” for the town.

Balfour Beatty has been appointed as the main contractor to deliver the scheme, which will also open up easier access to Castle Meadows, one of the town’s most popular green spaces.

The bridge has been seen as long-standing community priority.

Unsafe

Campaigners say current routes across the Usk are dominated by traffic and unsafe for pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users.

Although the council originally set out a £20m plan for a full network of active travel routes around the town, it has now focused on delivering the crossing first. Officials say they will continue to seek further funding for connecting routes once construction is under way.

Cllr Sara Burch, cabinet member for rural affairs, housing and tourism, said: “The bridge will not only provide a better connection for people to access the town centre of Abergavenny, but also the beautiful green space that Castle Meadows provides our residents.

“This is a complex project which has been many years in the making and will take several years to complete because of the constraints of working in a way that respects the biodiversity of the River Usk and the meadows.”

Active travel fund

The council said the investment is part of Welsh Government’s Active Travel Fund, which aims to make walking and cycling the default choice for shorter everyday journeys.

Local cycling and walking groups have welcomed the scheme, saying it will encourage more people to leave their cars at home, cut congestion and improve safety for children travelling to school.

Construction is expected to be carefully phased to minimise disruption, and environmental safeguards will be in place to protect the river and surrounding habitats during the build.

Once complete, the Llanfoist to Castle Meadows Bridge will give residents and visitors a direct and accessible route into Abergavenny town centre without needing to use busy roads.

Further details on the scheme are available here.