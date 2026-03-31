Work to begin on landslip-hit road as council agrees land deal to restore access

Work to repair a landslip that has cut off rural communities and forced a 70-mile diversion is set to begin within days after a council agreed the next steps to restore access.

Monmouthshire County Council confirmed it will enter into a contract with its preferred contractor, Griffiths, with construction due to start on April 7.

The scheme follows the closure of the Llanthony Valley road at Neuadd Straight on January 30 after a landslip destroyed part of the carriageway.

The council has now agreed to acquire a 1.5-acre strip of land — slightly larger than a football pitch — needed to realign the road and deliver what it describes as a long-term solution.

The project is expected to be completed by May 15, subject to weather conditions.

The closure has had a major impact on residents and businesses in Llanthony and Capel Y Ffin, who have been forced to take a 35-mile detour each way via the Gospel Pass — Wales’ highest mountain road.

A council report said access to more than 50 homes and businesses had been severely affected, with journeys to nearby Abergavenny for work, healthcare and essential services significantly extended.

Local businesses, including farms and tourism operators near the Black Mountains and Bannau Brycheiniog, have also been hit, with deliveries and visitor access disrupted.

Emergency services have been forced to reroute vehicles, raising concerns about delays, while the council has faced increased costs for services such as waste collection, road maintenance and winter gritting.

The landslip was caused by a combination of water flowing from fields above the road and pressure from the river below, leading to the collapse of part of the highway.

Council documents state that purchasing the land is “the only viable option” to restore safe access, with other engineering solutions ruled out due to cost and practical constraints.

Alternative routes through the valley, including tracks and trails, were also considered but dismissed because of “deliverability and topographical constraints”.

Above market value

The council has agreed a purchase price of £100,000 in principle with the landowner, although the final deal remains subject to legal due diligence. The agreed figure is above market value, reflecting what the council described as a necessary premium to secure the land.

The decision to proceed was treated as urgent, with cabinet members asked to approve the move without the usual call-in process that allows further scrutiny by backbench councillors.

A report explaining the urgency will be presented to a future full council meeting.

A spokesperson for the council said it recognised the disruption caused and was working closely with residents and businesses to manage the impact during the construction period.