Work to begin on major town centre transformation scheme

A Welsh market town is set to benefit from plans for a refreshed and revitalised town centre as the process moves into the construction phase.

Following extensive engagement with the local community, plans for the redevelopment of Brecon Town Centre have now been finalised, with work anticipated to begin at the end of February / beginning of March.

The improvements – that are being funded by the Welsh Government – will create a ‘more vibrant’ town centre, with a strong focus on enhancing the pedestrian experience, strengthening connections across the High Street, supporting biodiversity, and celebrating the town’s unique character.

The scheme covers the full length of High Street Superior, High Street Inferior and the Bulwark. The first phase of the scheme will run from the eastern end of St Mary’s Church right through to the Bulwark.

The designs have been shaped by a public consultation and are set to reflect what residents, businesses and visitors said matters most to them.

Following conversations with businesses, modifications have been made to the design to accommodate their requirements. Plans to potentially change the one-way direction of St Mary’s Street are progressing, with the legal Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) process due to commence shortly.

An automatic bollard system will go through a trial process at the top of the street to replace the manual bollards currently in use.

Cllr Jackie Charlton, Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys, said: “It is very exciting, after all the discussions and planning, that work on this ambitious project is about to begin. The final plans, which can be viewed at Y Gaer, aim to revitalise Brecon Town Centre, making it a more accessible, welcoming and attractive place, thereby supporting the local economy.

“We appreciate that construction will cause some disruption, and officers will be liaising closely with businesses and residents to keep them informed of the phasing of work and the support available.

“To support residents and businesses while the works are taking place, we’re also introducing some free 1-hour car parking spaces in George Street Car Park. The number of temporary free spaces will be equal to the number of spaces lost during the construction works. This will give everyone time to adjust to the new arrangements and help minimise disruption during construction.”

“We thank the communities of Brecon for their involvement, patience and understanding. We are confident that the short-term inconvenience will be far outweighed by the long-term gains to the town.”