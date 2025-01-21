Work to begin on redevelopment of town squares

Redevelopment work is set to begin on two Caerphilly town squares while conserving and enhancing much-loved public art installations.

Stockland Square and Windsor Square, on Cardiff Road, were built in the late 1990s featuring now familiar sculptures of jackdaws and geese, connecting residential streets to one of the town’s main shopping streets.

Preparation work is set to begin later this month to rejuvenate the squares to create an open social space while introducing more greenery, seating, and improve bin facilities for local businesses.

The project will be delivered as part of the Caerphilly Town 2035 Placemaking Plan, utilising up to £500,000 support from the Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns fund and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, helping the area reach its potential as a modern, thriving town for residents and visitors.

Much loved public art

The ‘Jackdaws of Caerphilly’ and ‘Gossiping Geese’ bronze works on Windsor Square and Stockland Square were created by artist Julie Westerman as part of wider Caerphilly town centre redevelopment work completed in the late 1990s.

The sculptures were designed to enrich these two public squares and provide an area of calm for residents in the town centre.

Julie said her inspiration for the jackdaws on Stockland Square came from a nickname used historically for the people of Caerphilly, while the goose that flies on the flagpole is placed high to encourage residents to look up both physically and metaphorically. The sculptures will remain as focal points in the regenerated squares.

“When the sculptures were first put up some passersby commented that they would never last,” Julie Westerman said. “I cannot tell you how wonderful it is as an artist to come back and find that they are still in perfect condition and happily embedded in the townscape.”

Julie added: “I hope people have loved them for those 30 years and that in their new siting people are able to be much closer to them. I look forward to seeing them take on a bit of a patina from where people have stroked their beaks and engaged with them.”

Regeneration

Caerphilly Borough Council Deputy Leader Cllr James Pritchard said: “It is wonderful to see regeneration work at Windsor Square and Stockland Square get underway.

“Once completed, these two squares will become refreshed social spaces, improving the look and feel of Cardiff Road while complementing the Ffos Caerffili development which opened last year and has become a valued asset for the town centre.”

He added: “There is even more exciting work underway to deliver more projects under the Caerphilly Town 2035 umbrella, including the redevelopment on Pentrebane Street and improvements to Caerphilly Castle to fulfil its potential as a world-class heritage attraction.

“Updates on any planned road closures will be communicated via the Caerphilly Council website and social media platforms.”

