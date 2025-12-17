Work to begin to clear British site

Work to clear an area of the former British ironworks site is due to begin next month, ahead of a construction project to improve safety.

Vegetation including trees and shrubs will be removed from Monday January 5, with work expected to be completed by the end of February.

Members of the public will still be able to access the site, in Talywain, Torfaen, which is a popular dog walking area, but some areas will be fenced off from mid-January.

The work is the first phase of a major regeneration and flood prevention project focused on an area of the site known as the Black Patch.

Two watercourses will be redirected to create a pond, which will be designed to hold excess water and reduce pressure on underground culverts. An estimated 13 mine shafts and adits will also be made safe as part of the work.

Cllr Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration, said: “This is an important milestone for The British – the Phase 1 project is critical to improving safety at the site for local residents.

“It will also support local biodiversity and be a more attractive area for people to walk and enjoy spending time in nature.”

Last month, a public drop-in session was held at Talywain Rugby Club to update local residents about the timescale.

The 1,300-acre site is the largest derelict industrial site remaining in South-East Wales, which the council bought in 2016.

Last year, councillors approved up to £4.6m for the work as well as agreeing to explore the possible development of energy infrastructure and commercial land uses on the British. This work will be taken forward as part of a new Masterplan process, which it’s hoped will start next year.

The Phase 1 project has been funded by Welsh Government and Torfaen Council Borough Council.