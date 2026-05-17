Work to get underway on £49 million tourism project

Construction work is set to begin on Swansea’s controversial £49 million Skyline adventure tourism development.

Developers say earthworks will shortly begin on Kilvey Hill and at the Landore Park and Ride site as the next phase of the long-planned project gets underway.

The development, led by New Zealand-based Skyline Enterprises, will eventually include a cable car system, downhill luge-style karting tracks, a sky swing, walking trails, food and drink facilities and a free children’s play area overlooking Swansea Bay.

Work beginning in the coming weeks will focus on preparing the land for construction, including shaping the hillside for the luge tracks and installing drainage systems designed to reduce stormwater run-off and support biodiversity.

Groundworks will also start at the Landore Park and Ride site ahead of the construction of the gondola lift system linking the city with the hilltop attraction.

Skyline Enterprises chief executive Geoff McDonald said local people would now begin to see visible progress on the scheme.

“With early preparation works now complete, people will soon begin to see real progress as we move into construction,” he said.

“We’re proud to be bringing our first UK site to Swansea and to be working with local partners to deliver something truly unique for the city and the region.”

The attraction is expected to open in 2028 and will become Skyline’s first development in Europe, joining similar sites operated by the company in countries including Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and South Korea.

Developers say public access to Kilvey Hill will remain open throughout the construction period, although some temporary diversions and fencing will be introduced near work areas.

The project has attracted significant opposition from environmental campaigners and some local residents concerned about the impact on green space, tree loss and increased visitor traffic.

Last month, protesters linked to Climate Camp Cymru staged a demonstration aimed at blocking machinery from accessing the hill.

The group said it had organised a “blockade and picket” at the construction access point and called for work on the project to stop.

South Wales Police said at the time that it supported lawful protest but would take action against anyone breaking the law.

Debate

Planning permission for the scheme was granted by Swansea Council last year following lengthy debate.

Supporters, including Swansea Council and the Welsh Government, argue the development will boost tourism, improve access to Kilvey Hill and create jobs.

Skyline says the development will include major environmental mitigation work, with trees and vegetation replaced at a ratio of at least three to one.

The company said more than 14,000 native shrubs would be planted alongside meadow restoration and new woodland featuring species including silver birch, oak, alder and wild cherry.