Work to restore historic market to start later this month

Nation.Cymru staff

Work on a major restoration of one of Cardiff’s best-known Victorian buildings is set to get underway later this month.

The first phase of the Cardiff Market project will focus on repairs to its historic glass roof, with traders remaining open throughout the work.

The Grade II* listed market opened in 1891 and is home to scores of independent traders.

Alongside repairs to the roof, solar panels will be installed as part of the first phase of the restoration, which is expected to take around 12 months.

Work will take place within an enclosed, acoustically and dust-sealed area in an effort to minimise disruption to businesses and customers.

The first phase will also include work on the market’s lantern windows, lighting and electrical systems, refurbishment of the ground-floor toilets and repairs to stonework and lead on the Trinity Street façade.

Once the initial phase is completed, a further phase of work will begin as part of the wider restoration programme.

Cardiff Council previously estimated the overall project would cost £6.2m, with plans including the restoration of original features and entrances, improvements to the Victorian drainage system and a new seating area.

Funding was expected to come from a combination of council investment, external grants and loans, with support agreed in principle from the Welsh Government and National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Cllr Leo Thomson, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Finance, Modernisation and Performance, said: “Having served residents and visitors for more than 130 years, Cardiff Market is one of the city’s most important heritage assets and an important part of its identity.

“This is the start of a multi-million investment in its restoration which will safeguard its future and help ensure it remains a vibrant destination at the heart of the city centre for generations to come.”

He said repairing the glass roof would preserve the character of the building and address essential maintenance issues, while the solar panels would improve its long-term sustainability.

The site has been used as a market for considerably longer than the present building has existed, with a farmers’ market known to have operated there from the 18th century.

Cardiff gaol

Before the Victorian market was built, the site was also home to Cardiff gaol. The gallows stood near what is now the St Mary Street entrance, where Dic Penderyn was hanged in 1831 following the Merthyr Rising.

The present market was designed by borough surveyor William Harpur and opened in May 1891.

Among its longstanding businesses are Ashton’s fishmongers, which says it has traded at the market since 1866, and The Market Deli, a family business which has occupied the same stall since 1928.

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