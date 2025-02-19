Work to turn old public toilets into restaurants set to get underway

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

Work to redevelop old seafront public toilets into restaurants is expected to get underway in the near future.

Vale of Glamorgan Council made the announcement on the development of the Grade II-listed building at Nell’s Point on Wednesday, February 19.

The scheme , which is being done in partnership with Next Colour, will see the 100-year-old Victorian building transformed into four commercial units.

Next Colour were also behind the scheme that saw a 1930s cinema at Oyster Wharf in Mumbles, Swansea, transformed into restaurants, bars, and a hotel.

Obstacles

The leader of Vale of Glamorgan Council, Cllr Lis Burnett, said: “I’m delighted to see that work is finally moving forward to redevelop the old public conveniences at Barry Island.

“There have been a number of obstacles to get to this point including the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“However we have worked closely in partnership with the developers Next Colour to get this project moving as quickly as possible so that we may continue to improve the area for our residents and visitors.”

Plans to redevelop the Nell’s Point toilets was initially delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and investigations into the structure’s stability.

Vale of Glamorgan Council said a number of “high-profile names” have expressed an interest in opening outlets at the site.

The restaurant has already been assigned to the coffee-bar chain Loungers, which has branches throughout the southeast of England and south Wales, including Ocho Lounge in Penarth.

Cadw

It is estimated that upgrades to the Grade-II listed building will take about 10 months to complete once construction is under way subject to the expected approval of listed building consent by Cadw.

Chief executive officer of Next Colour, James Morse, said: “It’s been a complicated journey to bring this project to fruition, especially in regard to the effects of Covid-19 on the hospitality industry as a whole.

“Recognising the state of this Grade-II listed building and an inherent original construction defect meant we have had to find solutions before work could begin.

“This has been a combined effort between ourselves, the Vale of Glamorgan Council, and Loungers Group. Without the help and determination of our partners the project would still be on the drawing board.

“We look forward to imminent progress and with hopefully restaurant’s opening soon.”

