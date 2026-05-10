Work underway on £120 million health park

Work has begun on a major new healthcare facility aimed at improving access to services across south-east Wales.

The new Health Park at At Llantrisant, is being developed through a partnership between Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

The project will be delivered in phases, with the first stage focusing on the creation of a Community Diagnostic Hub designed to expand access to key tests closer to where people live.

The new facility will provide a range of services including MRI and CT scanning, endoscopy and other diagnostic tests. Health leaders say increasing capacity in these areas will help reduce waiting times, support earlier diagnosis and improve the overall patient experience.

A spokesperson said the development would play “a vital role in improving access to services and patient experience across south-east Wales”.

The Welsh Government is providing £120 million towards the development and has also agreed funding for an outline business case for a second phase.

That second phase is expected to include a regional orthopaedic centre aimed at increasing access to joint replacement surgery.

The additional capacity is expected to ease pressure on existing hospital services and allow more patients from across the region to receive treatment more quickly.

The Health Park is being described as a significant example of collaboration between health boards to meet growing demand and modernise care.

“By working together, partners are creating facilities that are fit for the future and better suited to modern models of care,” the spokesperson added.

Planning permission was granted in September 2025 for the construction of the regional diagnostic and treatment hub on land near the Royal Glamorgan Hospital at Llantrisant in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The new facility is located at the former British Airways avionics engineering building at Gwaun Elai industrial estate