Work underway to build new bridge over restored canal

Work to construct a new road bridge over a mid Wales canal is currently underway as part of restoration plans for a four mile section which are set to take nine months.

The construction works over the Montgomery Canal are being carried out by Glandŵr Cymru, the Canal & River Trust in Wales, as part of the UK government-funded restoration of the canal.

The construction of Carreghofa Lane Bridge is part of the next major step forward for the restoration of a four-mile section of the canal between Llanymynech and Maerdy.

Work has begun in mid-June and is expected to take nine months. The existing Carreghofa Lane will remain open during the works with the causeway, which has severed the route of the canal since the 1960s, being removed once the new bridge is in place.

Early progress

Richard Harrison, principal project manager at Glandŵr Cymru, said: “We have made good early progress in the construction of Carreghofa Lane Bridge. It is another significant step forward in the long-held ambition to restore this historic canal as we look to secure its future for coming generations.”

He added: “The new bridge will provide sufficient headroom for boats and those on the towpath to pass underneath, while carrying the modern carriageway above for vehicles. This will enable future navigation on this stretch of the canal – a major step in the efforts to restore the canal.

“We are working to complete the bridge and open it to road users in the early part of 2026. With further projects underway along the canal, it’s an exciting time for the restoration of the waterway and the many benefits it will bring to this part of mid-Wales.”

Ecological importance

John Dodwell, Chair of the Montgomery Canal Partnership, said “This is a very significant step forward for the restoration of the Canal for which so many people have worked over so many years. The rebuilding of bridges has to be seen in the context that new nature reserves are also being built, recognising the ecological importance of the Canal.”

The Montgomery Canal restoration has included decades of work by volunteers and partners. Glandŵr Cymru is working in partnership with Powys County Council with support from the Montgomery Canal Partnership, to deliver the restoration.

Discover more about the restoration project online at canalrivertrust.org.uk, where you can also find out about donating or volunteering to the work of Glandŵr Cymru.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

