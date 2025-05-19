Workers angry if colleagues do not do their job properly, study suggests

Half of employees say colleagues not doing their job properly is the thing that makes them most angry at work, new research suggests.

A survey of 1,000 workers by the conciliation service Acas found other issues included people claiming credit for someone else’s work, an over-demanding boss and rude customers or staff.

Acas head of individual dispute resolution Stewart Gee said: “Anger over a lack of recognition, rudeness, their boss or a colleague seen as not pulling their weight can impact productivity and escalate to conflict if left unresolved at work.

“Unresolved emotions over things that seem unfair can have a detrimental effect at work and it is important for workplace conflict to be addressed at the earliest possible opportunity.

“Acas’s aim is to prevent, manage or resolve conflict. An informal resolution through an initial chat or mediation can help organisations prevent the cost and stress of more formal procedures such as an employment tribunal.”

Conflict

Acas recommended that employers should encourage staff to raise issues informally, adding that dealing with conflict positively and quickly can build trust and improve relationships.

Mr Gee added: “Conflict at work is estimated to cost UK organisations £30 billion each year and getting the basics right plays a key part in helping to reduce it.

“Workers can also help. Speaking to a manager early is almost always better than waiting for it to become a larger issue that requires a more formal response. This might also avoid costly discipline and grievance procedures.”

