Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

Council workers faced ‘range anxiety’ while travelling across a county as the local authority began its transition to electric vehicles.

Cyngor Gwynedd is switching to low-emission vehicles or ‘EVs’ and now has 99 cars and vans either electric or hybrid. It must meet a target of 100% EVs by 2030.

In a Welsh Government report, it is now ranked second among Wales’ rural local authorities for its number of low-emission vehicles.

However, the change had seen some staff initially concerned over the range of miles the vehicles could do whilst travelling across the large county.

The fleet assists Council departments to provide services from waste collection to highway maintenance and pupil transport.

Issues, particularly with vans, were brought up during a meeting of the Communities Scrutiny Committee on Thursday, November 19.

It came as a Cabinet Member for Highways, Engineering and YGC performance report over improvements and priorities was being discussed.

The report described how compared with 2025/26 with 2026/27 the council was now looking at a 5.0% reduction in its fuel consumption.

“This equates to 77,113 litres less fuel which equates to around £125,027 at September, 2026 price,” the report said.

For the whole council 99 (46%) of the 213 cars or vans were now green (electric or hybrid).

Of the remaining 114 diesel/petrol vehicles, 59 are either renewed and maintained, hired or have no funding plan.

Within the Highways, Engineering and YGC Department, 34 (45%) of the 76 cars or vans are green (electric or hybrid), and of the remaining 42 diesel/petrol vehicles, 17 are also either renewed and maintained, hired or have no funding plan.

It also has 76 charging points for Council vehicle use, county wide, 74 are 7kw and two, 22kw, the report said.

Cllr Steve Churchman queried if there had been “any problems encountered” during the transition and asked about the savings.

Head of Highways, Engineering and YGC Department Steffan Jones said “The aim is to achieve 100% specifically for small vehicles. We’re doing comparatively well, with our work programme.

“To be fair, there were problems at the beginning, in terms of staff not having become accustomed to the change and concerned about the range of the miles these vehicles could accomplish.

“Things have improved with people becoming more comfortable using these types of new vehicles. In terms of the mileage these vehicles can do, the ranges they can do now is much greater.

“There could be things we can look at with regard to the vans we buy. The vehicles do around 100-110 miles.

“When you look at Gwynedd and the miles involved going from one part of the county to another, possibly, that range isn’t adequate. We are looking at providing charging points in three sites so the workforce can get a quick charge in those locations.

“Grant contribution from bids to the Welsh Government had been received and and further funds applied for.

“Regarding long-term costs, electric vehicles against diesel vehicles, certainly there are fewer maintenance costs on EVs, in terms of the number of times you have to attend a garage. We are looking at that very carefully, and the impact on our mechanics and workshops.

“There was an observation that EVs are quite heavy on tyres, we are keeping a very close eye on that in terms of buying the right tyres.

“But we have seen a reduction in the fuel we use, external purchases in garages and within our own premises.

“It’s early days yet but the data so far tells us that the litreage we buy is considerably lower – but there are other costs, in terms of powering, charging the vehicles, hopefully one will offset the other.”

Mr Churchman replied: “I certainly understand ‘range anxiety’. I have taken my vehicle from the south coast of England to almost the north coast of Scotland, it can be done, if you plan it.

“I welcome the fact you are looking at rapid charges. That is one of the problems we have particularly with regard to vans and the ranges within the county.”