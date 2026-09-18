Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Workers still struggling to make ends meet in cost-of-living crisis, unions warn

18 Sep 2026 2 minute read
Andrea Egan at the UNISON NDC Conference 2023. Image: UNISON

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Workers are asking their union for food vouchers as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis makes it difficult for them to make ends meet, a union leader has said.

Andrea Egan, general secretary of Unison, said many low-paid workers are still struggling to feed their families and pay energy and other bills.

She told the Press Association: “It angers me that many of our members are in jobs with low pay, or have two or three jobs. Many receive in-work benefits, yet they do important work keeping the environment clean or keeping the care service going.

“It is outrageous that these jobs are seen as unskilled.”

Ms Egan said she has received reports of Unison members asking their union branch for food vouchers.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, agreed there is still a cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

“Working class people believe their best days are behind them,” she told PA.

She said the Government should do a “winter fuel cap in reverse” to help working people have a better life.

Asked about the cost-of-living crisis, Ms Graham said: “It is as bad as it has ever been. It is literally crippling people, with food, energy and other bills increasing and wages not keeping up.

“More and more people are borrowing money to go on holiday, even if they are in work.

“There is a feeling that people are existing rather than living.”

Ms Graham has joined union calls for banks to pay more tax to help create a fairer society, saying: “Why is it so abhorrent to say that banks should pay more money?”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Get more trusted Welsh news

Choose Nation.Cymru as a preferred source in Google News to see more of our journalism.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Clive hopper
Clive hopper
7 minutes ago

Clearly still an urgent need for everyone to be guaranteed a basic income to cover all essentials. Surelyits time is now!

0
Reply

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.