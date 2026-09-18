Workers still struggling to make ends meet in cost-of-living crisis, unions warn

Alan Jones, Press Association Industrial Correspondent

Workers are asking their union for food vouchers as the ongoing cost-of-living crisis makes it difficult for them to make ends meet, a union leader has said.

Andrea Egan, general secretary of Unison, said many low-paid workers are still struggling to feed their families and pay energy and other bills.

She told the Press Association: “It angers me that many of our members are in jobs with low pay, or have two or three jobs. Many receive in-work benefits, yet they do important work keeping the environment clean or keeping the care service going.

“It is outrageous that these jobs are seen as unskilled.”

Ms Egan said she has received reports of Unison members asking their union branch for food vouchers.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, agreed there is still a cost-of-living crisis in the UK.

“Working class people believe their best days are behind them,” she told PA.

She said the Government should do a “winter fuel cap in reverse” to help working people have a better life.

Asked about the cost-of-living crisis, Ms Graham said: “It is as bad as it has ever been. It is literally crippling people, with food, energy and other bills increasing and wages not keeping up.

“More and more people are borrowing money to go on holiday, even if they are in work.

“There is a feeling that people are existing rather than living.”

Ms Graham has joined union calls for banks to pay more tax to help create a fairer society, saying: “Why is it so abhorrent to say that banks should pay more money?”

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