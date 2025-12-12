Works approved for oldest independent museum in Wales

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A call for works at what is said to be one of the oldest independent museums in Wales has been approved by a national park.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Rob Davies sought permission for the replacement of existing single-glazed timber sash to windows to south and east elevations with replica double glazed units at Grade-II-listed Tenby Museum & Art Gallery, Castle Hill, Tenby.

A supporting statement said: “The museum building is in the former National School, built into a medieval domestic building, possibly the hall, depicted as roofless and gable ended in early views. The school was founded in 1832 and enlarged in 1842. The girl’s schoolroom was above, the boys below. It remained in use until the Parochial School was opened in 1874, and the building became the museum in 1878.

“A mural mosaic depicting the history of Tenby was located on the east elevation in 1991. The 1977 listing refers to two round chimneys to the rear, however, only one was located in 2001. Two ranges exist, the original museum adapted from a medieval building used as the National School until 1874 and the former Museum Cottage to the west, now also part of the museum.”

Heritage service Cadw, in its response, lists the museum as “among the early museums in Wales,” while a Wikipedia entry says it is “the oldest independent museum in Wales”.

The application was supported by Tenby Town Council and Tenby Civic Society.

An officer report recommending approval said: “No adverse comments have been received from consultees towards the current proposal, and no third-party representations raising issues relating to listed building matters have been received.

“The proposed scheme is in keeping with the character of the listed building, and its setting in terms of design and form. As such, the application can be supported subject to conditions.”