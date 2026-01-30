Works on historic Welsh sailing club approved

Bruce Sinclair, Local democracy reporter

Plans for works at a historic sailing club building, part of the ‘iconic view’ of the town’s harbour have been given the go-ahead.

In an application to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, Tenby Sailing Club, through agent David J P Morgan RIBA Architect sought permission for the two openings in second floor gable wall along with two new windows at Tenby Sailing Club, Penniless Cove Hill, along with a related listed building consent.

The application was supported by Tenby Town Council and Tenby Civic Society, the latter saying it will “add value to the use of the building and maintain the character and value of the listed building and the conservation area.”

Supporting documents for the application said: “The proposal is to form two new openings in the stonework and install two windows. These will replicate the existing windows at first floor level below. The openings will have red brick head as on existing original openings on the building. The proposal will have very little adverse impact on the listed building.”

They added: “The proposed new windows will improve observation of the harbour and bay from the second-floor level. This is where yacht racing is monitored and observed by officials and safety personnel.”

An officer report, recommending approval said: “The sailing club was built as a warehouse c. 1825, abutting the C17 sluice. Originally wine stores, it was later used by the local fishermen for stores and is now the home to Tenby Sailing Club, established in 1936. The rubble-built building is of three storeys and four bays, the glazing all later C20 with a slated roof and a modernised interior. There is a large steel stair to north (seaward) elevation.”

It added: “The building forms part of a group picturesquely clustered around the sluice, in turn forming part of the iconic view of Tenby Harbour. The proposal is to insert two windows at second floor level to the north (seaward) elevation, flanking the existing door,” adding: “The area retains its mercantile character not just in appearance, but also through its character due to ongoing use as fishing boat stores and winter moorings.

“The sailing club has occupied the building for many years and remains very active. The proposal is intended to improve the amenity of the building to provide better viewing at elevation and seeks to copy the detail and proportions of the windows at first floor stage.”

The application, and the related listed building consent, was conditionally approved by park planners.