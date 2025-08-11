Works planned to stabilise Valleys church after roof collapse

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

Works to stabilise an historic Valleys church following a roof collapse is being discussed next week.

An application from Rhondda Cynon Taf Council which owns Elim Pentecostal Church in Knight Street, Mountain Ash is set to before the planning committee on Thursday, August 14.

The council is looking for listed building consent for an emergency works package to stabilise the existing church and to mitigate the risk to the adjoining property following a partial roof collapse.

The partial roof collapse occurred on March 28, 2025 with one truss and both adjacent bays falling into the footprint of the church resulting in significant damage to the building and serious health and safety risks to the adjoining residential property.

Emergency works

The council carried out immediate emergency works to stabilise the structure, including the erection of access scaffolding and the removal of loose sections of masonry, slates and window frames that were overhanging 3 Knight Street.

Residents of 3 Knight Street were evacuated, and Knight Street was closed to vehicles.

The planning report said that further remedial works are now needed with the main aim being to further stabilise the existing church building and to mitigate, as far as possible, any further degradation and loss of historic fabric.

Whilst ensuring the church is structurally sound, the scheme also seeks to allow the residents of 3 Knight Street to return to their home and to enable the reopening of Knight Street to vehicles whilst plans for future repair and redevelopment are discussed.

Stabilising

The further remedial works will include additional stabilising scaffolding, a temporary sheeted roof, sorting and relocation of debris within the building where required and the removal and safe storage of fixings and fittings to allow the removal of debris that cannot be kept.

The report said that moving forward these works will allow safe access via the existing front entrance from Knight Street to enable a full measured survey and feasibility studies to be carried out.

The application is for listed building consent for both the initial emergency works that have already been carried out and the further remedial works proposed.

In recommending approval subject to conditions and a positive referal to Cadw, council officers said in their report: “The works are urgently required to stabilise the listed church building and to mitigate, as far as possible any further degradation and loss of historic fabric.

“The scheme also seeks to remove considerable health and safety risks to

the adjoining property, 3 Knight Street, allowing residents to return to their home; and will enable the reopening of Knight Street to vehicular traffic.

“While it is regrettable that key features of the listed building have been lost, this was not through any fault of the applicant, but instead through an unexpected roof collapse.

“The remedial works will ensure retention of the remaining structure and

as much of the fallen masonry as possible.

“The works will also enable an appropriate renovation / restoration scheme to come forward in due course, securing the historic asset long into the future.”

The church was built to designs by Morgan and Elford of Mountain Ash in 1905 as a Methodist chapel and then converted to a Pentecostal church in the mid-20th Century.

The planning report said there is high evidential value in the church relating to building practices of the early 20th century but there is no evidence of historic events linked to the building.

