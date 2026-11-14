Works to restore fire-damaged pier building approved

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Councillors have approved work to restore New Quay’s historic Pier Building after it was damaged by fire earlier this year.

Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee approved listed building consent for restoration work at the Pier Building in South John Street on November 11.

The Grade-II-listed former harbour warehouse, now occupied by New Quay Yacht Club, suffered fire and smoke damage in January.

The proposals “follow a like-for-like repair approach and also enhanced fire protection measurements in order to achieve 60-minute fire compartmentation between floors”.

They also include “remedial works to restore the character of the building by replacing modern flooring with more historically appropriate material”.

A supporting statement says the early 19th-century building was built as the harbour and maritime trade expanded and “forms an important surviving component of the town’s historic waterfront infrastructure”.

The statement says the building “has undergone a series of incremental alterations and adaptations during the 20th and 21st centuries in order to accommodate its continued recreational and community use”.

The scheme aims “to retain and conserve historic fabric wherever reasonably practicable, ensuring that any necessary interventions are proportionate, compatible and informed by an understanding of the building’s significance”.

Of the building itself, it said: “The building’s architectural interest derives not from ornamentation or refinement, but from its surviving industrial form, materials, functional expression and strong visual relationship with the pier and harbour setting.

“Particularly notable are the surviving painted harbour tariff boards fixed to the southern wall. These late 19th to early 20th century enamel signs detail harbour dues and charges associated with goods landed at New Quay and are identified by both Cadw and Heneb as rare and significant survivals of their type.”

After an inspection, the report said the building “was found to remain structurally intact overall and continues to retain its principal historic form and character despite the recent fire incident”.

The report adds that “certain modern finishes and later non-historic fabric affected by fire or smoke damage had already been removed prior to the preparation of this report”.

The report concluded: “The proposed works ensure an appropriate balance between reinstating essential fire and moisture resisting elements and safeguarding the building’s historic character”.

An officer’s report said the proposals would retain historic fabric, improve fire protection and replace damaged interior finishes with more sympathetic timber floorboards.

The report said the work would not alter the building’s exterior, would preserve its architectural and historic interest and would protect New Quay Conservation Area’s character.

Committee members approved the application after Cllr Rhodri Evans moved the motion and Cllr Gareth Lloyd seconded it.

The report said the minor reduction in evidential value from reinstating fire protection was outweighed by the need to safeguard the building for ongoing use.