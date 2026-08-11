World Bog Snorkelling Championships return to Wales

Nation.Cymru Staff

One of Wales’ quirkiest festivals is set to return later this month, bringing world championships, bog races and live music to mid Wales.

Organisers are counting down to the Bogfest over August Bank Holiday weekend, with events including the famous World Bogsnorkelling Championships and a Bogathon.

The team at Green Events are preparing to welcome thousands of visitors in the small Mid Wales town of Llanwrtyd Wells throughout August.

The town has developed an international reputation for organising unusual challenges in a series of both wacky and traditional events.

On 15 August, the non-competitive Summer Cider Cycle will follow marked routes across the local countryside and will be suitable for riders of all standards, though there will be special sections for the more experienced.

The MTB Chariot race on the same day is for three person teams – one charioteer and two on mountain bikes replacing the horses.

Special chariots, built using traditional, ancient Roman mild steel, vulcanised rubber and welding techniques, have been commissioned for the event, and will race against each other and the clock to determine this year’s world champions

According to the organiser, Green Events, the winning team has to “demonstrate exceptional skill and courage” and will need to “co-ordinate and co-operate fully as a single unit to overcome all challengers”.

This race is expected to attract around 10 teams, and bikes will be provided free of charge for this. Entries for the MTB Chariot Race and Summer Cider Cycle will be accepted on the day or can be registered here in advance.

Then, this year’s Bogfest will include live music across the 29 and 30 August, starting on the Saturday at 4pm and continuing on the Sunday from around 10am until late.

The ‘Chapel’ Bogathlon starting at 11am on 29 August comprises a 60-yard swim, two-mile cross country cycle and one mile run over testing, probably wet, terrain. Competitors must be over the age of 14.

The 40th ‘Chapel’ World Bogsnorkelling Championships will then take place on 30 August – from 10am to around 3.30pm – and are expected to attract competitors from around the world, each bidding to become the fastest bogsnorkeller over 120 yards.

From 16 to 19 September, Llanwrtyd Wells hosts the Mid Wales Four Day Walking Festival, followed by The Ron Skilton Memorial Half Marathon and 12k races on 18 October, with profits going to the MNDA for research into motor neurone disease.

The half marathon has been described by runners as possibly the toughest in the country.

For more information about any of the events, visit Green Events’ site here.

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