World champion boxer acquitted of assault

Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

Former boxing world champion Joe Cordina has been cleared of assaulting a man he punched outside a petrol station.

A district judge found Cordina, 34, not guilty of assault by beating against Jamie O’Brien, 33, following a trial at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

In her ruling, Judge Charlotte Murphy said: “I am satisfied that the defendant believed it was necessary to use force to defend himself.

“I am further satisfied that a single, measured, controlled punch was proportionate in the circumstances.

“It is very easy to consider the defendant’s response by considering the CCTV in slow motion, however the defendant had a split second to consider his response to the shoulder barge.”

The judge said she accepted Cordina’s evidence that he had repeatedly pushed O’Brien “while on the floor to keep him away from him”.

“In my view, it was necessary and the force used was proportionate in the circumstances,” she added.

“I reject any suggestion that the defendant was retaliating in any way.

“This is a person who has lived in the public eye for many years and has interacted with the public on a daily basis.

“For all of those reasons, the crown has not proved to the criminal standard. I therefore find the defendant not guilty and dismiss the charge.”

The judge had previously ruled there was no case to answer in relation to the second charge of assault.

During the trial, the court heard Cordina, a two-time IBF super-featherweight champion, was acting on “instinct” when he punched O’Brien during an altercation.

The defendant had been filling up his Land Rover before he approached O’Brien, who had been sitting on the pavement near the station exit.

CCTV footage played to the court showed O’Brien proceeding to push Cordina using his shoulder, before Cordina “punched him with sufficient force to knock him to the ground”.

The court heard the two men continued to “remonstrate” with one another and exchange blows.

O’Brien, from Pentwyn, has previously pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating.

Police began to investigate the incident after footage of the altercation outside Pentwyn service station in Cardiff in February was circulated online.

Cordina said he initially thought O’Brien was a fan who wanted a photograph and described how he was accustomed to being recognised four or five times a day, adding: “I make time for everybody.”

He told the court he had seen O’Brien staring at him while he was filling his car and called him over, but that O’Brien had responded: “You come here.”

He said he had acted in self defence because he felt threatened after O’Brien “barged” him during their initial interaction.

“He had his hands in his pockets, I don’t know what people carry on them these days,” he told the court.

Cordina told the court it was “pretty much” a certainty that he would risk losing his boxing licence if he received a criminal conviction and that this “100%” had an impact on how he conducted himself day to day.

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