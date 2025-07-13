World champion boxer to swap sparring for selling with Tŷ Hafan

World champion boxer Lauren Price will be swapping her gloves for a Tŷ Hafan volunteer’s badge on Monday (14 July).

Local hero Lauren, who was brought up in Bargoed, will be joining the staff at Tŷ Hafan’s charity shop in Market Street, Caerphilly to do an hour behind the till to help celebrate the shop’s 30th anniversary in business that day.

Lauren, who has held the unified WBA, WBC, IBF, IBO and Ring magazine female welterweight titles since 7 March, 2025, will be volunteering on the till from 10am to 11am and says she’s looking forward to serving as many customers as possible in that time.

Celebrations

Staff and volunteers will also be joined by Cllr Dawn Ingram-Jones, Mayor of Caerphilly, who will be visiting the popular charity shop, which first opened its doors to customers on Friday 14 July 1995, from 12 noon until 2pm.

Children from Twyn School have also been involved with the celebrations, colouring in 30 unique butterflies which will be displayed in the shop window to help mark it’s 30th year in operation.

Mel Sage, Head of Retail for Tŷ Hafan, said: “We are so excited to be able to welcome Lauren and Cllr Dawn Ingram-Jones to our shop in Caerphilly to help us to mark this wonderful occasion.”

‘Pleasure and privilege’

Mel continued: “Our Caerphilly shop was one of the very first Tŷ Hafan charity shops to open and is now our oldest shop still in operation.

“It has been both our pleasure and our privilege to serve the community of Caerphilly for the past 30 years and income raised by local people donating to and buying from this store has enabled Tŷ Hafan to support children with life-shortening conditions and their families since our hospice first opened in 1999.”

Celebrations also include free refreshments and 30% off all purchases over £5 made on the day itself.

Tŷ Hafan offers families end-of-life care, and services such as family support, complementary therapy, music therapy and outreach play both within the hospice and in the family home. They support around 300 children and around 3,000 family members each year at their hospice in Sully (near Cardiff) and in homes and community settings across Wales.

For more information and to make a donation visit Ty Hafan’s site here.

