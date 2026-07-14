World champion kickboxer charged with murder

A world champion kickboxer will face trial next year accused of murdering a man who died in a road collision.

Tyler Ford appeared before Swansea Crown Court accused of killing Ceiran Evans, 18, from Gorseinon.

The 18-year-old, who has been a world kickboxing champion nine times, has also been charged with the attempted murder of a second person.

The defendant, of Morriston, Swansea, spoke only to confirm his name during the brief administrative hearing and was not asked to enter any pleas.

Judge Paul Thomas KC fixed a plea and case management hearing for September 29 and said a two-week trial will begin on January 11.

Remanding Ford into custody, the judge said: “The next hearing will be September 29 and the defendant will of course remain in custody.”

The charges related to a collision between a car and an off-road bike on Pen Cae Crwn Road, Gorseinon, on July 9.

The family of Mr Evans paid tribute to him on Monday.

They said: “Ceiran was loved more than any words can say and will be missed every single day.

“His kind heart, wicked sense of humour, loving nature, and handsome smile brought so much joy to everyone who knew him.

“He will forever be our precious baby boy; always loved, always remembered, and never forgotten.”