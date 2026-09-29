World champion kickboxer denies charges of murder and attempted murder

Tyler Ford, 18, is accused of killing Ceiran Evans, 18, from Gorseinon, Swansea, on July 9 this year.

He is also charged with attempting to murder a second person and causing them grievous bodily harm with intent.

Ford, who has been a world kickboxing champion nine times, appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Tuesday.

The defendant, of Morriston, Swansea, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Two other men, Elliot Truelove, 33, from West Cross, Swansea, and Liam Thomas, 18, from Morriston, Swansea, also appeared before the court and pleaded not guilty to the same three charges.

A fourth defendant, Trisha Thomas, 36, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assisting an offender.

Prosecuting, Matthew Roberts KC told the court: “The trial date has been set on January 11.

“Originally, the time estimate was five weeks.

“We think it would be wise to extend that to six weeks.”

The charges relate to a collision between a car and an off-road bike on Pen Cae Crwn Road, Gorseinon, on July 9.

Judge Paul Thomas told the four defendants: “We have a trial date.

“There will be another hearing in December. We don’t have a date for that yet.”

The defendants were remanded into custody ahead of the next hearing in the case.

Following his death, the family of Mr Evans issued a tribute to him through South Wales Police.

They said: “Ceiran was loved more than any words can say and will be missed every single day.

“His kind heart, wicked sense of humour, loving nature, and handsome smile brought so much joy to everyone who knew him.

“He will forever be our precious baby boy; always loved, always remembered, and never forgotten.”

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