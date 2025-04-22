World first AI-based paper cup recycling initiative launches in Cardiff

Cardiff’s consumers can earn 5p for every paper cup they return to store in a new city centre campaign launching today (April 22).

The AI-based pilot initiative to tackle paper cup waste is operated by Keep Wales Tidy in partnership with the National Cup Recycling Scheme and innovative waste sorting app, Bower.

The three-month pilot will enable residents, visitors and commuters to Cardiff to recycle their used paper cups at participating Caffè Nero, Costa Coffee, Greggs, McDonald’s and Pret a Manger stores in return for a 5p reward, incentivising disposal and ensuring the cups are fully recycled.

Customers purchasing drinks in paper cups from these retailers can download the Bower app, scan their cup with the AI photoscanner, and return it to a participating store for proper recycling.

Collaboration

The initiative is a collaboration between competing brands attempting to fight landfill waste.

While reusable cup use is increasing, single-use cups remain a significant challenge, with the UK disposing of an estimated 2.5 billion paper cups annually – many ending up as litter or in landfill due to improper recycling. Paper cups cannot be recycled through regular recycling, but specialist cup recycling is seeing wider implementation.

Most paper cups are made from high-quality fibre, which can be recycled multiple times into new products, including paper packaging for brands such as Mulberry, Selfridges, and Hallmark cards. The plastic lining is separated and repurposed in Wales into items such as garden furniture and cable ties, while the fibres are processed at a specialist papermill in the Lake District.

Owen Derbyshire, CEO of Keep Wales Tidy said: “At Keep Wales Tidy, we’re always looking for innovative ways to tackle waste and protect our environment.

This scheme is a fantastic opportunity for Cardiff to lead the way in paper cup recycling, showing how small actions – like returning a used cup – can add up to a big impact. By working together across industries and engaging the public, we can reduce litter, keep valuable materials in circulation, and move towards a more sustainable future for Wales.”

Incentives

The National Cup Recycling Scheme, established in 2018, is an industry-led effort designed to increase cup recycling across the UK by funding incentives for waste collectors and making it easier for businesses and consumers to recycle responsibly.

Hannah Osman, National Cup Recycling Manager at Valpak said: “We are thrilled to support this innovative initiative, which makes cup recycling easier and more rewarding for Cardiff residents. By funding this project, we are helping to drive real change in consumer recycling habits while ensuring valuable cup materials are kept in circulation.

Collaboration is key to tackling waste, and this pilot demonstrates how brands, technology, and communities can come together to create practical solutions that drive real environmental impact.

We’re excited about the potential to expand this initiative, making it even easier for people across the UK to recycle their cups while earning rewards through Bower.”

Bower, an award-winning waste sorting app, available from Google Play and the App Store, works with over 550 brands and has 700,000 users worldwide. Its technology helps track participation in the scheme and rewards Cardiff residents per cup recycled.

Groundbreaking

Bower is a Swedish app with over 700,000 users that has helped incentivise the recycling of over 140 million packages since 2019. In 2024, Bower launched the world’s first AI app for instantly identifying and recycling rubbish, allowing smartphone users to help fight the growing waste crisis.

Berfin Mert, Co-founder at Bower said: “We’re excited to support Cardiff’s groundbreaking initiative, which features the world’s first paper cup recycling scheme powered by AI. Thanks to the AI object detection technology, developed in collaboration with Google, consumers can instantly identify and recycle their paper cups and get rewarded for their good acts.

This collaboration showcases how technology, brands and communities can come together to tackle waste and drive real environmental change.”

The pilot runs from 22 April for three months, giving Cardiff residents and visitors the opportunity to take part in a pioneering recycling initiative. Those wishing to participate can download the Bower app, scan, return, and earn rewards while helping to keep Wales tidy.

The full list of participating stores includes:

Caffe Nero, St David’s Shopping Centre

Caffe Nero, Trinity St

Costa Coffee, The Hayes

Costa Coffee, St David’s Shopping Centre

Costa Coffee, Queen St

Costa Coffee, Park Place

Costa Coffee, Cardiff Central Train Station

Greggs, Central Square

Greggs, The Hayes

Greggs, Caroline St

Greggs, St David’s Shopping Centre

Greggs, St Marys St

Greggs, 34 Queen St

Greggs, 140 Queen St

Greggs, Park Place

Greggs, Cardiff University Park Place

McDonald’s, St Marys St

McDonald’s, Queen St

Pret a Manger, Central Square

Pret a Manger, St David’s Shopping Centre

