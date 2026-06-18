World-first cancer research project is happening in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

Welsh scientists are hoping to revolutionise the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer using world-leading MRI technology that’s only available in Cardiff.

Prostate cancer is the most common type of cancer in men in Wales, with 2,500 cases diagnosed each year and 600 deaths annually.

Now, a project using a new cutting-edge technique called diffusion-relaxation MRI is hoping to provide more reliable analysis of prostate tumours.

World-leading MRI technology

Dr Paddy Slator from Cardiff University who’ll be leading the research said: “Our project – ‘Fast Diffusion-Relaxation MRI with AI for Prostate Cancer Grading at Ultra-High Gradient Strength’, is aiming to improve outcomes for men in Wales who are diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“By developing a non-invasive imaging approach at Cardiff University Brain Research Imaging Centre (CUBRIC) using cutting-edge MRI technology that’s not available anywhere else in the world, we’re hoping to provide safer, faster and more reliable tumour assessment for Welsh prostate cancer patients.”

Dr Slator added: “We will use machine learning to speed up scanning and analyse images more accurately and so the project will strengthen Wales-led innovation in cancer imaging and ensure that local patients are first in line to benefit from this cutting-edge diagnostic technology.

“This is only being made possible by the £110,000 funding we’ve received from Cancer Research Wales and I’m very grateful to the charity for having the foresight to see the true potential in what we’re doing and how it could revolutionise the treatment and diagnosis of prostate cancer.”

20 Welsh cancer research projects receive funding

Dr Slator’s research is just one of 20 new cancer research projects in Wales that are part of a £2.86 million funding package from Cancer Research Wales.

It’s the independent Welsh cancer research charity’s biggest ever funding investment, since it was set up in 1966.

Adam Fletcher – Chief Executive Officer of Cancer Research Wales, said: “Cancer Research Wales has been driving innovation in cancer research in Wales since 1966, and now, on our 60th birthday it’s my privilege to announce our largest ever funding package which includes a world-first – a truly ground-breaking innovation in prostate cancer research that is happening in Cardiff.

“The funding for the 20 projects that we’re announcing today – an incredible £2.86 million, will see us continuing to push the boundaries of cancer research discoveries here in Wales and giving hope for people affected by cancer across the country.”

Unprecedented demand for funding

The announcement comes after Cancer Research Wales warned late last year that it was facing an unprecedented demand for funding from cancer researchers in Wales.

“Despite today’s good news, the need for support from the people of Wales for us and our work has never been greater,” said added Mr Fletcher.

“For as little as £8, you can help us in our 60th year to keep funding the best researchers, clinicians and health professionals, so please support us and donate to Cancer Research Wales today and help unite Wales against cancer.”

Some of the other projects funded as part of today’s announcement include:

Why do tumours spread to certain organs?

In North Wales, the ‘Does a tissue-specific Hox code underlie tumour organotropism?’ project is being headed up by Dr John Mulley at Bangor University.

It aims to improve cancer outcomes for patients by investigating why tumours spread to certain organs – a process called metastasis, and not others.

This project has received £40,000 in funding to enable clinicians to predict cancer risk earlier and develop treatments to prevent or limit the spread of cancer.

Gynaecological cancers

Dr Sioned Owen at the University of South Wales is the lead on the ‘Development and evaluation of novel curcumin analogues for the treatment of gynaecological cancers’ project.

Gynaecological cancer – including ovarian, endometrial, cervical, vulval and vaginal, have some of the poorest survival rates in the UK, and this project aims to improve outcomes for women in Wales by developing new treatment options.

The project is getting a £40,000 award to support Wales-led innovation in cancer therapeutics and represents the first time Cancer Research Wales has funded research at the University of South Wales.

Brain tumour research

Six of the projects being announced today have received a total of over £700,000 in funding from Cancer Research Wales’s Brain Tumour Research Initiative (BATRI).

BATRI was set up in 2024 to establish Wales as a world-leader in brain tumour research.

The funded projects at Swansea University and Cardiff University will focus on developing new ways to treat aggressive brain tumours and enhancing our understanding of potential weaknesses that can be exploited therapeutically.

For further information, please visit canceresearch.wales