‘World first’ drug dispensing machine trialled in Dolgellau could be coming to Holyhead

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

A “world’s first” prescription drugs machine which has been successfully trialled in Gwynedd could soon be offered on Anglesey.

The REMEDY machine which is rapidly gaining global attention was launched in Dolgellau earlier this year, but could soon be coming to Holyhead, dependent on funding.

Hailed as “ground-breaking” the robotic equipment aims to get medication out to patients who need them when local pharmacies are closed im the evenings or on Sundays, or in areas where there are no nearby services.

The REMEDY machine is a joint project between Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board and Bangor University.

It is being led by GP Dr Rebecca Payne, Prof Dyfrig Hughes and Dr Adam Mackridge, BCUHB strategic lead for community pharmacy and the two year trial is being funded by Health Care Research Wales.

Well stocked

People who contacted the NHS 111 out-of-hours consultation service have been able to collect prescriptions from the machine which was located outside of Dolgellau Hospital.

The patients are issued with a pin number, much like a bank machine, to access a well stocked supply of the most commonly used drugs such as antibiotics and steroids.

“The machine installed in Dolgellau is supporting patients via the GP Out-of-Hours service,” said Dr Mackridge.

Early feedback from both clinical teams and patients has so far been “very positive” he said.

“It has already attracted quite a bit of interest, from health services, clinicians and academics from as far away as Australia.

“As part of the project, we are now exploring the installation of a second machine in the Holyhead area.

“If its goes ahead, we hope to see progress in the coming year, possibly in as little as six months, likely in the Penrhos Stanley hospital area, dependent on funding”.

Tested

The machine was initially tested on the public using chocolate to check out its systems and how user friendly it was to operate.

“The research project runs until March, 2027, by which time we expect to have a clearer picture of its value — both in practical terms and financially,” Dr Mackridge said.

“We believe it is not only a Wales-first but the first time in the world that a machine of this type has been created”.

He said the machine had come about since clinicians were engaging more and more with over the phone consultations.

“The problem arose how to get drugs to the people who needed them, when there were fewer out of hours pharmacies available.

“In some areas, it’s been harder to find pharmacists to employ, whilst for some businesses it’s often not viable to pay staff to stay open later when they might only dispense a handful of prescriptions.

“In some parts of Wales people have to travel a fair distance just to find an out of hours pharmacy”.

The machine is stocked with the most common types of drugs and could also help play a preventative role in the development of some illnesses.

“For example, if someone has an infection, and they can’t immediately get to a GP or a pharmacy, starting them sooner rather than later, on an antibiotic could prevent it worsening, or even leading to Sepsis,” he said.

Emergencies

He noted the machine doesn’t change how emergencies are dealt with.

“We still have back up services and systems in place, drivers and ambulances, to help people get the treatments they need quickly, and to deal with emergency medical situations,” he said.

“What we haven’t quite solved is the problem of how to get drugs to people out of hours, but this study is the first step towards a solution”.

