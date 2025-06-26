World-first skatepark aid inspired by little boy ‘desperate’ to skate

Children’s charity Cerebra has unveiled an innovative solution to improve accessibility in skateboarding inspired by a little boy who was “desperate” to skate.

The harnessing system was revealed on the latest leg of Relay Your Way , a mass participation relay across Scotland, England, and Wales involving more than 9,000 school children, participants, and supporters.

Cerebra, the national UK charity dedicated to supporting children who have a neurological condition, created Relay Your Way to promote inclusivity in sports and ensure that no child is left on the sidelines. Over 33 days, from Glasgow to Windsor, the baton will journey through towns and cities, bringing together thousands of people in a celebration of accessibility, adventure and inclusion.

Cerebra’s Innovation Centre, which designs bespoke products to help disabled children discover and engage with the world around them, revealed its new system to help children with reduced mobility take part in park skating at Exist Skatepark on Sunday, June 22, as Relay Your Way made its way through Swansea.

Inspiration

Ollie, 12, inspired the creation of the new system after his mum approached Cerebra searching for a solution to help him give skating a try. Ollie has Down Syndrome and some challenges with his balance that can make using a skateboard more difficult.

“Ollie had been absolutely desperate to try skateboarding but he had a few issues with balance that meant a regular skateboard just wasn’t suitable,” Ollie’s mum Jilly said.

“I contacted Cerebra and they developed a board that has two handles for him so he can push off, hold himself up and do it himself now.”

Ollie has been using his new skateboard regularly, but the team at Cerebra felt they could develop another adaptation around park skating. The result is a first of its kind harness system which incorporates a gantry fitted above the park’s obstacles and ramps.

Some of Ollie’s mental health challenges stem from the trauma of sadly losing his sister, Lily, who also had Down Syndrome, a month before her tenth birthday in May 2019. Jilly says Ollie now has increased anxiety but taking part in sport helps him engage with others, socialise and keep fit. He now plays for a rugby team as well as making trips out on his skateboard.

“When my daughter was alive we had one of Cerebra’s oxygen trolleys,” Jilly said. “I’m just so grateful that they do this sort of thing to help children and parents.”

Inclusive innovation

Dr Ross Head, Cerebra Innovation Centre Lead, said: “We wanted to enable Ollie to go skateboarding, but importantly, we wanted him to skate with other children and on equipment that looks the same as theirs. The gantry system was a huge undertaking, but we were confident that Ollie and many other children will be able to learn to skate and enjoy the comradery of the skatepark.

“Adaptive skateboarding will enable Ollie to learn a new sport, make friends and exercise – some really important aspects for living a healthy life and improving wellbeing.”

Kate Leonard, Exist Skatepark owner, said: “Exist skatepark is absolutely delighted to be a part of Cerebra’s new inclusive innovation.

“This isn’t just good news for our skatepark, it’s good news for accessibility, inclusivity, Wales and the sport of skateboarding as a whole. We are honoured to be a part of this journey and cannot wait to see how it impacts the landscape of skateboarding and the children, young people and communities who will benefit from it.”

Remaining Relay Dates

Thursday June 26th: Cardiff to Bristol

Friday June 27th: Bristol

Saturday June 28th: Bristol

Sunday June 29th: Bristol to Winchester

Monday June 30th: Winchester to Portsmouth

Tuesday July 1st: Portsmouth to Brighton

Wednesday July 2nd: Brighton to London

Thursday July 3rd: London

Friday July 4th: London

Saturday July 5th: London

Sunday July 6th: London to Windsor

To register and find out more, visit the Relay Your Way website www.relayyourway.org

