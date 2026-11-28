Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A second suspected illegal waste site in a north Wales county, within the boundary of a Unesco World Heritage Site, may soon become a holiday lodge park.

The site off the A539 in Trefor straddles the border between Wrexham County Borough and Denbighshire, and is within the development buffer zone for the Pontcysyllte Aqueduct, as well as the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley Natural Landscape.

But residents in the area have complained to Natural Resources Wales, Denbighshire County Council and Wrexham County Borough councillors about alleged illegal waste dumping at the site.

One resident, who didn’t want to be named, claimed: “A stream which runs through the site and comes from a natural spring seems to have been blocked or diverted – it used to feed into the canal at Millars Bridge but it has dried up and on the land there is a pipe installed where the stream did run.

“The response of NRW and the councils has really let us down. A notice was put up for the site to be restored to its former state by July 31 this year.

“But the site remains as it was – topsoil has been placed over the mounds of rubbish – and despite the legal protection on the land in this part of the world still nothing has been done.”

The concerns of the residents echo those of people living in Coedpoeth regarding a field off Talwrn Road.

Residents argued that was also an illegal waste dump. NRW and Wrexham Council each issued stop notices requiring the illegal dumping of waste be halted and the site restored to its original state by October 31.

That did not happen despite the rejection of a planning application for stables and a menage on the site.

Liam O’Sullivan, speaking on behalf of landowners S and L Holdings, said: “A previous planning application(for the Trefor site) was withdrawn from Denbighshire for 15 holiday cabins.

“This was agreed between the local authority and the landowner as the best course of action.

“No stream has been diverted and it discharges at the same point as it did prior to the purchase.

“A new application for a small scale holiday lodge park will be submitted in spring/summer 2027. This will address the issues previously raised by consultees of the above application.”

The statement went on to explain that the decision to turn down the stable plans for the Coedpoeth site was being reviewed and the site may be subject to either an appeal or a new application.

A spokesperson from Natural Resources Wales (NRW) said: “We are aware of concerns from the local community about suspected illegal waste activity off the A539 near Trefor.

“We continue to investigate activity at this site, working alongside Denbighshire County Council. Enforcement notices have been issued but not complied with, and we continue to use all tools available to us to resolve the matter.

“We understand the strength of feeling within community about illegal waste deposits and we thank people for their vigilance, and the reports and evidence shared with us. We are taking these matters incredibly seriously and are following all lines of enquiry.

“While we assess all cases on individual merit an alleged offender – or offenders – are part of the criteria considered through our investigation.

“As these investigations remain ongoing, we are unable to provide further details at this stage about any alleged offenders, or potential outcomes, so as not to prejudice any future enforcement activity – by ourselves or other regulatory authorities.”