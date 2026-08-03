World-leading regenerative farming expert shares lessons with Welsh farmers

One of the world’s leading experts in regenerative farming has visited Wales to share techniques aimed at helping farms become more profitable and environmentally sustainable.

Dr Allen Williams was the keynote speaker at an event organised by Innersense Consultants and Natural Resources Wales’ Four Rivers for LIFE project at the Agriculture Research Centre (ARC) Gelli Aur near Llandeilo.

Dr. Williams’ work has helped transform millions of acres globally through the implementation of adaptive grazing, soil health restoration, livestock integration, and regenerative farm profitability systems.

Regenerative agriculture is a system of farming that works with nature to improve soil health, reduce farm business costs and increase farm profit margins, while delivering a range of environmental benefits.

Dr. Williams aims to help build resilient and profitable farms in the face of the multiple environmental, social and economic changes facing the industry.

At the event Dr. Williams shared insights into his practical farming experience, and provided an overview of the scientific research that he is leading in Mississippi and across the USA.

The aim is to understand how regenerative farming methods could be adopted across Wales to help protect and enhance the natural environment.

Dr. Williams said: “I’m delighted to be here in the UK sharing my experience of regenerative farming, I’m a sixth generation family farmer and have over 40 years’ experience in this area.

“The benefits of regenerative farming speak for themselves and I hope to inspire more farmers in Wales to start to think differently, and usher in a new era of regenerative agriculture that can result in more productive, profitable, and resilient farms across Wales.”

The environmental benefits of regenerative farming range from carbon sequestration, increased organic matter in the soil, increased biodiversity, and improved water quality.

Regenerative farming also reduces or eliminates the use of expensive inputs such as fertiliser and pesticides.

Chris Thomas from the Four Rivers for LIFE project said: “Dr. Williams comes with a wealth of knowledge and practical experience, and his ways of working mirror what we as a project have been advocating for over the last few years.”

Lilwen Selina Joynson of Innersense Consultants said: “For us, this event was about bringing farmers together to learn, share experiences and hear directly from someone with his depth of practical knowledge and international experience.

“Regenerative agriculture has the potential to benefit the whole system, from healthier soils and more resilient farms to stronger rural communities, the environment and the people who ultimately depend on the food our farmers produce.”

The event also offered attendees the chance to visit local Welsh farms where regenerative farming practices are already being put into practice.

The Four Rivers for LIFE Project is funded by the EU LIFE Programme with support from Welsh Government. To find out more about Libertas Land, visit their site here.

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