World on track for ‘catastrophic’ 3.1C of global warming this century, UN warns

The report said global greenhouse gases are still rising, and were up 1.3% in 2023 on 2022 levels – a faster increase than the average over the past decade – with the G20 group of leading economies accounting for more than three quarters (77%) of emissions.The world is facing long term global warming of 3.1C on current policies, and even if countries delivered on their climate plans up to 2030, it would lead to temperature rises of 2.6C-2.8C, the report said.But countries are off-track even for those plans.Responding to the report, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said the world was “teetering on a planetary tightrope”.

“Either leaders bridge the emissions gap, or we plunge headlong into climate disaster – with the poorest and most vulnerable suffering the most,” he said.

He said already people were suffering from monster hurricanes, biblical floods and record heat which was turning forests into tinder boxes and cities into saunas, and warned “current policies are taking us towards a catastrophic 3.1C temperature rise by the end of the century”.

He said governments must drive down all greenhouse gas emissions, weaning the world off fossil fuels, accelerating the rollout of renewables and halting and reversing deforestation, and agree a new finance goal at Cop29 to unlock the huge sums of money developing countries need to tackle climate change.

Crunch time

Inger Andersen, executive director of UNEP, said: “Climate crunch time is here. We need global mobilisation on a scale and pace never seen before – starting right now, before the next round of climate pledges – or the 1.5C goal will soon be dead and well below 2C will take its place in the intensive care unit.”

She urged nations meeting for Cop29 to increase action now, set the stage for stronger national plans and then “go all-out to get on a 1.5C pathway”.

And she said: “Even if the world overshoots 1.5C – and the chances of this happening are increasing every day – we must keep striving for a net-zero, sustainable and prosperous world.

“Every fraction of a degree avoided counts in terms of lives saved, economies protected, damages avoided, biodiversity conserved and the ability to rapidly bring down any temperature overshoot.”

Nations must collectively commit to cut 42% off annual greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 57% by 2035 in the next round of NDCs to achieve the 1.5C goal, UNEP warned.

It is technically feasible to deliver such a cut, by tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, ramping up energy efficiency improvements, shifting away from fossil fuel use and protecting and restoring natural habitats such as forests and mangroves.

But there must be a massive globalisation effort to cut the global greenhouse gases driving rising temperatures, starting today and led by the G20, UNEP said.